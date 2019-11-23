Four fall sports programs at Weedsport High School were recognized by the NYSPHSAA for academic prowess.
Weedsport's boys cross country, girls cross country, field hockey and football teams were named by the NYSPHSAA as scholar-athlete teams this fall. It's been over four years since all four of Weedsport's fall athletic offerings were recognized during the same season.
To receive scholar-athlete team recognition, the team's average grade point average for 75% of the roster must be greater than or equal to 90. Student-athletes with a GPA of 90 or above also receive scholar athlete pins.
Field hockey boasted a team GPA of 95.8, followed by girls cross country (92.978), boys cross country (91.875) and football (90.845).
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
In its trip to North Country, Cayuga Community College came away with a split in its two games.
On Saturday, the Spartans slipped by Clinton Community College 67-63. Fatimaah Findley led the way with 17 points and three assists. Tanyea Jansson and Tori Mandel both recorded 13 points with eight rebounds. Jania Freeman (Auburn) posted 10 points and eight rebounds, and Tahjia Jones also had 10 points.
Protecting a two-point lead in the final minutes, Jansson iced the game with 35 seconds left with a pair of free throws.
CCC didn't have the same success Friday, falling to North Country Community College 86-45. NCCC is currently the No. 2-ranked team in the country. Allaysha Grady had a team-high 11 points, while Jones chipped in with eight points.
CCC is now 4-2 this season. The Spartans next play Friday, Dec. 6 at Bryant & Strantton.