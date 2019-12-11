The newly formed Hannibal/Cato-Meridian wrestling team took down Port Byron Wednesday, 60-21.
For the winners, Jack Lamson won a 6-4 decision at 106 pounds, Jordan Beach had a pin at 126, Tyler Murray emerged with a 2-0 decision at 132, and Elijah Wirth had a pin at 195.
Winners for the Panthers were Dylan Nolan at 99 pounds (forfeit), Gabe Newton at 138 (pin), Ike Svitavsky at 152 (pin) and Mitch Tanner at 220 (8-3 decision).
VOLLEYBALL
Onondaga 3, Weedsport 0: The Warriors lost in straight sets 25-22, 25-9, and 25-6. Anna Provoost had four kills and three blocks, while Taylor Hunter posted two aces, three assists, a dig and a block. Kari Wheeler finished with a team-high seven digs.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Onondaga 73, Port Byron 35: Kody Kurtz had 17 points, including five 3s, for the Panthers.
Port Byron travels to Cato-Meridian on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Onondaga 45, Cato-Meridian 18: Abby Congdon scored nine points for the Blue Devils.
BOWLING
Chittenango 7, Weedsport 0: Zach Nemec posted the Warriors' highest single-game score at 163 and highest three-game score at 457.
Union Springs/Port Byron boys 4, Waverly 0; Union Springs/Port Byron girls 4,Waverly 0: Michael Jesmer posted his first 700 series, recording games of 223, 259 and 226 for the Wolves. Other high scores for the boys included James Casbarro's 552, Thomas Radley's 546, and Matt Ward's 505.
Colleen Jump had a 598 for the girls.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Fulton Montgomery 62, Cayuga 47: Brianna Hirschmann scored 10 points to go with eight rebounds, while Fatimaah Findley also had 10. Janaye Gables posted nine points and six rebounds, and Jania Freeman finished with five points and a team-high 11 rebounds.
CCC (4-4) is home Saturday against Mohawk Valley.
FROM TUESDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Marathon 68, Union Springs 61:The Wolves were only down three with 1:30 to go, but the Olympians ultimately kept Union Springs at bay.
Jose Reyes led the team in scoring with 19 points, while Ryan Bailey scored 13 and Hunter Martin posted 10.
Union Springs travels to Groton on Friday.