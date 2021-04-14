Local Roundup: Hass leads Cayuga softball to doubleheader sweep

Cayuga Community College softball won both games of a doubleheader Wednesday against Finger Lakes, behind two strong outings from pitcher Gabrielle Hass.

Hass threw two complete games, leading the Spartans to a pair of 5-4 wins. She finished with six strikeouts and nine hits against in Game 1, and followed that with five Ks and three hits against in Game 2.

Cayuga trailed in the first game until Abigail Marinelli's two-run triple put the Spartans in front 3-2. A sacrifice fly from Taylor Hunter and Hass' RBI groundout provided CCC with enough insurance to win the game.

Hunter hit a two-run homer in the second game as part of a four-RBI effort. Olivia Maassen, Marinelli and Kate Stoddard all picked up multiple hits.

CCC (3-10) hosts SUNY Broome on Saturday.

FROM TUESDAY

VOLLEYBALL

Weedsport 3, Pulaski 2 (25-21, 19-25, 25-23, 25-27, 25-19): Trinity Davis, Christina Jackson and Sydney Manchester all had seven kills for the Warriors in a five-set thriller.

Davis and Bella Guerrette (team-high 21 assists) also converted four aces apiece. Alexa Edersheim led the team with 24 digs, while Meagan Fatcheric came up with 19 digs.

