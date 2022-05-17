Local Roundup: Hoey throws no-hitter, Lowe tosses one-hitter as Auburn sweeps Cortland

Grace Hoey threw a no-hitter as the Auburn High softball team beat Cortland 9-0 in five innings in part of a doubleheader on Tuesday. Hoey only walked one batter and struck out three.

Sydney Marinelli led the offense with three hits, including a double and a triple and a RBI. Cayleigh Currier contributed a pair of hits and two RBIs. Hoey helped herself at the plate with two hits (double) and a RBI. Elise Clifford added a hit and RBI.

Madison Lowe threw a one-hitter in the other game as Auburn won 8-0 in five innings. Lowe struck out nine and didn't walk a batter.

Marinelli had two hits and two RBIs. JoLin Evans and Clifford each had two hits and a RBI. Erica Leeson added a RBI.

Weedsport 11, Bishop Ludden 6: Abby Widdal had a pair of hits to lead the Warriors.

Christina Jackson doubled and Trinity Davis tripled. Morgan Flask added a pair of RBIs, Mallory Brown, Trinity Davis, Maddie McNabb and Riah Davis all had an RBI each. Weedsport (11-6) next plays at Pulaski Wednesday.

BASEBALL

Weedsport 9, Bishop Ludden 7, 8 in.: The Warriors rallied with three runs in the top of the eighth.

Peyton Newton (double) and Parker McBride (two doubles) each had a pair of hits and RBIs to lead the offense. Andrew Seward had a pair of hits and scored three runs and James Renner also had two hits. Sal LoMascolo doubled and added two RBIs. Antonio Tortorello had a hit and scored a pair of runs.

Port Byron 5, Cato-Meridian 4, 9 in.: The Panthers rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings.

Connor Usowski drove in the winning in and won the game in relief, he pitched the final two innings, not allowing a hit or a walk with four strikeouts.

Dominic Laframboise came off the bench with a hit and scored the tying run in the seventh.

BOYS LACROSSE

Skaneateles 9, Cazenovia 7: Ethan Hunt scored four goals and an assist to help Skaneateles.

Jeffrey McCrone added three goals and an assist and Jack Weeks scored a pair of goals. Colin Morrissey contributed a pair of assists Jack Torrey and Aidan Donovan each had an assist.

Goalie Luke Renaud made 11 saves.

GOLF

Jamesville-DeWitt 152, Auburn girls 179: Maia Guzalak's 41 led the Maroons. Taylor Chadderdon carded a 43, Finley Hogan shot a 45 and Rylee Hastings had a 50.

Auburn finishes the regular season 4-6 and starts the postseason Thursday with a league tournament and sectionals next Tuesday.

Fabius-Pompey 243, Weedsport 245: Wyatt LaForce shot a match-best 34 for the Warriors.

Braden Wood carded a 44, Quinn Rudick added a 51, Ryan Adams had a 52 and Sam Platten had a 64.

Weedsport finishes the regular season 5-4 and next competes at sectionals Monday at the Pompey Club.

FROM MONDAY

BOYS LACROSSE

Auburn 16, Oswego 2: Colin Tardiff scored five goals and three assists to help lead the Maroons over the Buccaneers.

Maddox Gorney contributed four goals and Noah Erickson added three goals and a pair of assists. Charles Cunningham scored a pair of goals and Rocco Villano John Pineau each had a goal. Charles Masters had a pair of assists.

Goalie Jackson Siddall made six saves.

