Local Roundup: IAC recognizes Southern Cayuga, Union Springs soccer players

Section IV's IAC conference has named its all-league teams for boys soccer, and several players from Cayuga County teams have been recognized in the Small School North Division.

Representing Southern Cayuga on the first team is forward Ardany Lopez, midfielder Nate Thurston, defender Colby Sellen, and keeper Brandon Vanacore.

Union Springs' forward Hunter Martin and defender Dustin Walawender also were named to the first team.

On the second team for Southern Cayuga is forward Maruo Ramirez, midfielder Parker Cullen, and defenders Gabe Lonsky and Edwin Valdez. For Union Springs, forward Tyler Lutkins, defender Wade Groesbeck and goalkeeper Nick Weaver were each honored as second-teamers.

FROM WEDNESDAY

FOOTBALL

Skaneateles 21, Cazenovia 7: In the second meeting between the two teams this season, the Lakers from Skaneateles scored three rushing scores to earn the win.

Quarterback James Musso started things off with a 41-yard run in the first quarter to put Skaneateles ahead 7-0. Cody Nesbitt added some insurance in the second quarter on his 4-yard touchdown.