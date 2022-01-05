Local Roundup: Jarabek's last-second basket propels Port Byron over Fabius

Port Byron boys basketball scored the deciding basket with 3.6 seconds left to defeat Fabius-Pompey on Wednesday night.

Eli Jarabek served as the game’s hero, as the last of his six points was the difference in the final seconds.

Tyler Merkley scored a team-high 11 points. Kody Kurtz had nine, Zach Relfe scored eight and Brady Luste chipped in with six.

VOLLEYBALL

Weedsport 3, McGraw 0: The Warriors earned a sweep thanks to scores of 25-23, 25-20 and 25-21.

Grace Fatcheric and Makayla Foltz were each credited with five aces. Fatcheric added seven kills, while Foltz dished out 24 assists.

Trinity Davis led the team with nine kills and Hanna Brazo chipped in with four aces and four digs.

Weedsport improves to 3-6 this season.

Chittenango 3, Port Byron 0: Allyson Michalski had two kills and eight digs, Jordan Cook posted one ace, three assists, five digs and two blocks, and Meggie McNally recorded eight digs.

BOWLING

Weedsport’s boys and girls teams each earned 7-0 victories over APW in a match that took place virtually.

APW bowled their match on Tuesday, while the Warriors rolled on Wednesday.

Abby Bizzozero had the Warriors’ top game (110) and series (307) for the girls, while Hannah Meade was next with a 271 across three games.

Leading the Warriors’ boys was Jacob Blaylock with a 523 in three games. His score of 200 in Game 1 was also the best of the night. Ashton Collins added a 456.

Weedsport’s boys team improves to 5-3 overall, while the girls jump to 4-4.

FROM TUESDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Auburn 48, Central Square 43: It wasn’t a pretty second half, but the Maroons were able to hold off the Red Hawks for the win.

Auburn led 30-14 at halftime, but was held to 18 points in the second half. Central Square, meanwhile, scored 16 points in the third quarter and 13 in the fourth. It wasn’t enough to overtake the Maroons’ lead.

Tony Borges and DeSean Strachan each scored 16 points for Auburn. Borges added seven rebounds and two assists, while Strachan posted four rebounds and three assists.

Mason Janisniewski added seven points.

BOWLING

Union Springs/Port Byron traveled to Watkins Glen on Tuesday afternoon, and both the boys and girls team won all four possible points. Brandon Young paced the boys with a 499 and Matthew Howell scored a 490. James Casbarro figured in with a 462 and Matthew Kustyn bowled a 449.

For the girls, Jamilyn Casbarro rolled a 476, Jenna Jump scored a 474, Colleen Jump posted a 467 and Caroline Smead finished with a 451.

HOCKEY

Skaneateles 10, Clinton 1: Luke Renaud buried four goals, while Michael Blowers scored two with an assist for the Lakers.

Carter Corbett (two assists), Andrew Gaglione (assist), Henry Major (two assists) and Jack Weeks (assist) rounded out the scoring with one tally apiece.

Sean Kerwick, Garrett Krieger and Aidan McGowan all posted three-assist nights.

Chad Lowe earned the win, making eight saves in two periods of work. Brendan McGowan cleaned up the third period with seven saves.

