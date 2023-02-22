Jordan-Elbridge boys basketball held a one point halftime lead over top-seeded Dolgeville, but ultimately fell 87-53 in the Section III Class C quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Nolan Brunelle totaled 18 points and Jack Barrigar added 16 for the Eagles, who were ahead 35-34 at the midway point.

Jordan-Elbridge finishes 15-7.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Westhill 55, Skaneateles 42: The Lakers trailed by two entering the final quarter, but 21 fourth-quarter points from the Warriors eliminated Skaneateles in the Section III Class B quarterfinals.

Skaneateles ends the season 16-6.

FROM TUESDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Union Springs 69, Elmira Notre Dame 68: Union Springs trailed by 16 early in the second quarter, but battled back and later won on Aaron Johnson’s 3-pointer at the game-ending buzzer in the Section IV Class C first round.

The Wolves trailed by one at halftime, and managed a seven-point lead with four minutes remaining. A few missed layups, paired with Notre Dame’s free throws with 3.2 seconds left, had Union Springs down by two.

Johnson’s miracle heave came from 30 feet. He finished with a team-high 23 points, including 16 in the second half. Damon Brown added 17 points and Collin Park contributed 16.

Union Springs next travels to Watkins Glen on Friday for the section quarterfinals.

Southern Cayuga 75, Gilboa-Conesville 47: The Chiefs routed their first opponent in the first round of the Section IV Class D tournament.

Isaac Brozon had a team-high 30 points, 18 of which came in the second half.

Southern Cayuga stormed out to a 25-10 lead in the first quarter, thanks to eight early points by Nate Thurston.

The Chiefs (13-8), seeded fourth in the tournament, will host No. 5 Margaretville on Friday in the section quarterfiinals.

HOCKEY

Skaneateles 10, Clinton 0: The Lakers are returning to the section championship game thanks to a blowout win in the Section III Division II semifinals.

Six of Skaneateles’ goals came in the opening period.

Jack Torrey had a hat trick, while Alex Whitlock scored twice.

Sean Kerwick (assist), Henry Major (three assists), Jack Marquardt (assist), Casey Morrissey (two assists) and Ben Patterson rounded out the scoring.

Chad Lowe made 15 saves in the shutout win.

Skaneateles will face CBA-JD in the championship game 5 p.m. Monday at the Onondaga County War Memorial. The Lakers won each of the teams’ previous two meetings this season, both shutout efforts.