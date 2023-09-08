Jordan-Elbridge volleyball dropped the opening set, then rallied for three straight wins in a 3-1 victory over Cato-Meridian on Friday.

After falling in the first frame 25-18, J-E’s winning sets were 25-16, 25-15 and 25-17.

Team leaders for the Eagles included Sydney Parsons with seven kills, Claire Brown with eight digs and Zoie Karcz with eight assists.

Karcz, Kendra Anderson and Makayla Penird had four aces each.

Cara Wilson posted eight kills, four aces and 12 digs.

Jocelyn Kolb added 17 digs, while Hannah Deacy dished out 12 assists.

MEN’S SOCCER

Cayuga 3, Jefferson 2: Following an early deficit, the Spartans rallied for three scores before halftime in the eventual win.

Raffaele Mathews, Chris Tielrooij and Jake Botterill all found the back of the net, while Alex Maciariello registered two assists.

CCC (4-0) is off until Saturday, Sept. 16 when the team travels to Erie Community College for a noon contest.