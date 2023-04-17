Jordan-Elbridge softball pitcher Abby Delfavero recorded her second no-hitter of the season on Monday, as the Eagles shut out Bishop Grimes 10-0.

Delfavero racked up nine strikeouts in the win. She walked six batters and hit one to prevent a perfect game.

Abbie Ahern hit for the cycle in a 4-for-4 showing that included three RBIs and two steals. Erin Lavancha added three hits and three runs.

Delfavero, a freshman, also posted a no-no in a five-inning win over Fabius-Pompey on April 11.

J-E is now 3-0 on the season.

Hannibal 4, Weedsport 3: The Warriors scored twice in the top of the seventh to tie the score, but Hannibal walked it off in the bottom half of the inning.

All four runs allowed were unearned.

Morgan Flask had two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs for Weedsport. Arieanna Giacolone had the team’s other hit, along with a run. Callahan Bacon and Mallory Munn each walked twice.

Giacolone pitched four innings and struck out six, while Munn lasted three innings with three strikeouts.

Southern Cayuga 17, Marathon 1: Pitcher Ava Harvatine struck out four, and surrendered one run and two hits, in the Chiefs’ win.

Reilly Dingy paced the offense, going 4-for-4 with three runs and an RBI. Alycia Orona added three hits and three runs, Ellie Brozon recorded three hits, three runs and four RBIs, and Rachel Landon chipped in two hits, two runs and three RBIs.

BASEBALL

Weedsport 16, Hannibal 5: The Warriors stormed out to a seven-run lead in the first two innings in the win.

Antonio Tortorello finished 3-for-4 with three runs, two RBIs and a double. Michael LoMascolo (three RBIs, run, walk) and Jordan Guy (two runs, RBI, double) added two-hit games. Patrick Whitman chipped in one hit, two runs and two RBIs.

LoMascolo earned the start and struck out five across 3 2/3 innings pitched.

Weedsport hosts Port Byron on Tuesday.

Union Springs 9, Southern Cayuga 2: Shane Perkins, Ebon Brown and Aaron Johnson all posted RBIs in a four-run fourth inning for the Wolves.

Brown and Johnson each had multi-hit games.

Johnson held the Chiefs to five hits and two runs in a complete-game win. He struck out 12 batters.

Parker Cullen and Isaac Brozon posted hits for Southern Cayuga.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Auburn 21, Central Square 7: Nat Long (seven goals, two assists) and Libby Leader (four goals, five assists) both had nine-point nights as the Maroons blasted Central Square.

Caroline Smith and Danielle Swietoniowski both recorded hat tricks, Adalyn Bouley buried two goals, and Shaliyah Helmick contributed one tally.

Berkley Brown made six saves in goal.

Auburn (4-2) plays East Syracuse Minoa on Thursday.

TENNIS

Auburn 6, Oswego 1: The Maroons claimed two of three singles matches, then swept the four doubles contest.

First singles’ Charlie Tracy (6-2, 7-5) and second singles’ Brody Wagner (6-2, 6-4).

Mike Clark and Riley Fitzgerald (6-4, 6-1), Thomas Deming and Coley Wagner (6-0, 6-0), Kyle Green and Braden Sherman (6-0, 6-1) and Mike Wellaver and John White were the winning doubles pairings.

Auburn improves to 2-1.

FROM THE WEEKEND

Fayetteville-Manlius 15, Auburn 14: In a thriller between two section contenders, the Maroons couldn’t hang on to their halftime lead.

Danielle Swietoniowski racked up six goals and three assists, while Nat Long, Caroline Smith and Olivia Leader all scored twice. Adalyn Bouley and Parker Maneri chipped in goals.

Smith also picked up a game-high 12 draw controls.

TRACK AND FIELD

Webster Invitational: Several Auburn athletes reached the podium in their respective events.

Winners included Mary Alice Pineau in the girls 1500m run (4:59.83), Keegan Brady in the boys 800m (1:58.32), Kyleen Brady in the girls 3000m (10:32.69) and Dustin Swartwood in the boys discus (163-10).

Chris Howard (boys 800m), Rhian Crowley (girls discus) and Abigail Ringwood (200m Steeplechase) were all runners-up.

TENNIS

Waverly 4, Moravia 1: The Blue Devils’ victory came in second singles, as Elizabeth Steigerwalk earned a 6-4, 6-0 win.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Cayuga 15, SUNY Broome 3; Cayuga 13, SUNY Broome 2: The Spartans racked up 29 hits in the two-game sweep.

Five batters reached base in each inning of the opener. Christian Eddy earned the win, with five innings pitched, six strikeouts and two earned runs. Mike Norton went 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs, while Roy Glaim finished 3-for-3 with two runs. Tyler Korsky added two hits, two runs and three RBIs.

CCC opened the second game with four runs in the first, then capped off the day with seven runs in the fifth.

Norton added three more hits, three RBIs and two runs. Perry Chetney hit 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs. Luke Ough, Carson Ashby and Brantley Griggs combined to throw a one-hitter while combining for nine strikeouts.

CCC (21-5 overall) is home on Thursday to face defending national champion Herkimer, currently the sixth-ranked team in the nation.