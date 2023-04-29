Nixon Karcz and Joe LaFluer each posted three goals with an assist as Jordan-Elbridge defeated Mynderse Academy 8-2 in boys lacrosse on Saturday.

Wyatt Werth (assist) and Brayden Bragman rounded out the scoring.

Austin Burnelle stopped 12 of 14 shots faced in goal. Bryan Tanner had a team-high 11 ground balls, and finished 12-for-14 on faceoffs.

Skaneateles 11, Geneva 5: Sean Kerwick’s six-point day, with three goals and three assists, led the Lakers. Grayson Brunelle (three assists), Landen Brunelle and Jack Torrey both scored twice. Devon Gryzlo and Ethan Hunt (two assists) also found the back of the net.

Jack Marquardt and Luke Logan totaled five saves apiece.

GIRLS LACROSSE

South Jefferson 18, Auburn 8: The Maroons dropped their second in a row, against a top-notch South Jefferson squad.

Caroline Smith buried four goals, while Libby Leader contributed three goals and two assists. Ella Blanchfield had the final tally.

Danielle Swietoniowski picked up two assists, while Grace Breeze and Nat Long were credited with one each.

Holly Indelicato made six saves in goal.

Auburn (6-4) hopes to rebound on Tuesday against Jamesville-DeWitt.

CBA 15, Jordan-Elbridge 4: Makayla Penird finished with two tallies for J-E.

FROM FRIDAY

SOFTBALL

Jordan-Elbridge 9, Pulaski 0: The Eagles racked up 15 hits in the shutout win. Nevaeh Foster went 3-for-3 with two runs and an RBI. Abby Delfavero also had three hits and two runs. Erin Lavancha went 3-for-4 with an RBI.