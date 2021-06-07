 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local Roundup: Jordan-Elbridge softball scores upset win in opening round
LOCAL ROUNDUP

Local Roundup: Jordan-Elbridge softball scores upset win in opening round

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Local Roundup

Local sports roundup.

 Provided

Seeded 12th in the Section III Class B tournament, Jordan-Elbridge softball secured a major upset victory Monday in a 2-1 win over fifth-seeded South Jefferson.

Both teams scored runs in the opening inning, but it was the Eagles' run in the third that was the difference.

Jordan-Elbridge recorded only three hits, and none for extra bases, but still managed to win.

Heather Sorts finished 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Alexis Delfavero had the other hit in addition to a run. Riley Hill scored a run, while Abigail Ahearn had an RBI.

Jordan-Elbridge plays again Tuesday, again on the road, at Oneida.

Elmira Notre Dame 9, Union Springs 2: The Wolves were eliminated by the No. 1 team in the state in a Section IV, Class C quarterfinal.

The Wolves stranded eight runners and was led offensively by Ella Johnson with two hits. Hailee Smith took the loss on the mound, striking out two and walking two. The Wolves finished their season 9-2.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sporting events are making a comeback

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News