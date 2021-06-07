Local Roundup: Jordan-Elbridge softball scores upset win in opening round

Seeded 12th in the Section III Class B tournament, Jordan-Elbridge softball secured a major upset victory Monday in a 2-1 win over fifth-seeded South Jefferson.

Both teams scored runs in the opening inning, but it was the Eagles' run in the third that was the difference.

Jordan-Elbridge recorded only three hits, and none for extra bases, but still managed to win.

Heather Sorts finished 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Alexis Delfavero had the other hit in addition to a run. Riley Hill scored a run, while Abigail Ahearn had an RBI.

Jordan-Elbridge plays again Tuesday, again on the road, at Oneida.

Elmira Notre Dame 9, Union Springs 2: The Wolves were eliminated by the No. 1 team in the state in a Section IV, Class C quarterfinal.

The Wolves stranded eight runners and was led offensively by Ella Johnson with two hits. Hailee Smith took the loss on the mound, striking out two and walking two. The Wolves finished their season 9-2.

