Local Roundup: Jordan-Elbridge volleyball blanks APW

The Jordan-Elbridge volleyball team earned a sweep over APW on Monday, winning via sets of 25-13, 25-18 and 25-22.

Madison Clochessy led the offense with 11 service points and eight aces. Taylor Eaton contributed six kills and six digs. Brooke Chiaramonte recorded 12 service points, four aces, four assists and four digs. Sarah Lane distributed 10 assists.

J-E hosts Cazenovia on Wednesday.

SWIMMING

Dryden 50, Southern Cayuga 40: Ellie Burroughs won the 200 free (2:15.47) and the 500 free (6:06.00) for the Chiefs. Charli Bennett also won a pair of events, the 50 free (27.84) and the 100 free (1:00.73).

Southern Cayuga also nabbed two relay wins. Ellie Burroughs, Bennett Isabel Rossbach and Cate Burroughs won the 200 free relay (1:55.37). Rossbach, Deidre Hastings, Abigail White and Lilianna Van De Water were first in the 400 free relay (4:59.00).

FROM THE WEEKEND

FOOTBALL

Moravia 43, Newfield 20: The Blue Devils trailed after the first quarter, but a 22-point second turned the game into a rout.

Moravia’s passing attack went for over 200 yards. Luke Landis finished 7-for-14 with 168 yards and three touchdowns, while Thomas Palmer added three completions for 34 yards and a score.

Kyler Proper totaled 76 yards from scrimmage — 52 rushing, 24 receiving — and two touchdowns. Riley Jones (30 yards), Drew Nye (67 yards) and Hunter Boynton (11 yards) all had touchdown receptions.

Proper also did some damage on special teams, as he opened the game with an 84-yard kick return for a touchdown.

Moravia travels to Oxford on Friday night.

Beaver River 44, Cato-Meridian 36: The Blue Devils were ahead 36-12 entering the fourth quarter, but Beaver River ripped off 26 points to come back and pull off a stunning victory.

Bo Turo led the Blue Devils’ offense with 254 yards and three touchdowns on 21 attempts. Angelo Turo had 162 yards and a score on 15 carries.

Angelo Turo also contributed 15 tackles, one forced fumble and an interception on defense. Jason Radel recorded the fumble recovery.

Cato-Meridian is home against Utica Notre Dame on Friday.

CROSS COUNTRY

Weedsport Invitational: In a gathering that included several teams from the Cayuga County area, Auburn pulled off wins in both the boys and girls varsity race.

Auburn’s Kyleen Brady set a new course record and with that won the girls varsity/JV race with a time of 19:47. Ali Pineau was next up in second (20:17) and Nora Burroughs placed fourth (21:21).

For host Weedsport, Olivia Snodgrass placed eighth (22:31.1) and Zoyee Newton came in 12th (23:10.5).

The Maroons’ boys owned the first four positions and seven of the top 11. Auburn finished the 5K with 19 points, a drastic difference from runner-up Fairport (72 points).

Chris Howard was the individual winner, completing the course in 17:03.6. Keegan Brady (17:32.6), Ryan Maher (17:40.7) and Owen Gasper (17:44.1) rounded out the top four.

Other notable times from local teams included Port Byron’s Alex Hernandez, who finished in 41st (20:23.1), and teammate Kurt Akins who placed 42nd (20:26.2). Weedsport’s Evan Pollino came in 48th (20:42.0).