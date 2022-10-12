Local Roundup: Jordan-Elbridge volleyball flies past Cato-Meridian

The Jordan-Elbridge and Cato-Meridian volleyball teams battled for four close sets, but the Eagles ultimately ended up with the victory.

The teams split the first two sets, with J-E taking the first 26-24 and Cato-Meridian the second 25-23. The Eagles then won the final two frames 25-17 and 30-28.

Taylor Eaton had a team-high 11 kills for J-E. She also contributed 11 digs and five assists.

Other team leaders for the Eagles included Ryleigh Gill with four blocks, Sarah Lane with 16 digs and 20 assists, and Parson Sudney with four aces.

FIELD HOCKEY

Weedsport 1, Cortland 0: Mackenzie Strong scored off an assist from Gabby Jeffers with 6:19 remaining in overtime to win it for the Warriors.

Arie Giacolone made one save.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Weedsport 15, Bishop Ludden 50; Weedsport 15, Faith Heritage 50: The Warriors' Sam Lowery was the runner-up on Weedsport's home course (21:06), while Sam Holden placed fourth (21:46) and matt Clark was fifth (21:58).

Cato-Meridian 20, LaFayette 36; Cato-Meridian 20, DeRuyter 39: The Blue Devils' Merritt Cox came in second (18:53), Owen McGetrick was fourth (19:42) and Joey Bonano was fifth (20:23).

Jordan-Elbridge 21, Cincinnatus 36; Tully 18, Jordan-Elbridge 45: The Eagles' lone top 10 finisher was Peyton Bates, who crossed the finish line in third (19:15).

Port Byron 18, APW 45; Port Byron 15, Onondaga 50: Alex Hernandez (19:56) was the Panthers' leader with a first-place result. Teammate Kurt Akins (20:17) was second and Charles Patterson (21:00) was fourth.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Weedsport 15, Bishop Ludden 50; Weedsport 15, Faith Heritage 50: The Warriors claimed nearly all of the top 10 positions, led by winner Olivia Snodgrass (22:15). Teammate Zoyee Newton was second (23:05) while Anna Kershner took fourth (26:44) and Elena Amodei was fifth (26:47).

Cato-Meridian 18, LaFayette 43: The Blue Devils swept the top three positions, led by Maggie Brown who took first place (21:59). Elaina Williams was next in second (22:59) and Julia Wilson ranked third (23:48).

APW 15, Port Byron 50: The Panthers' Alexcia Snyder was the race's runner-up (24:03), Meggy McNally came in fourth (25:05) and Molly Yorkey finished fifth (25:22).

FROM TUESDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

Moravia 10, Cato-Meridian 2: Jordan Smith notched five goals for Moravia, while Grace Ike, Brooke Proper, Allison Kehoe, Jenna Grey and Caroline Wasileski contributed one goal apiece. Kaylee Miner made four saves.

For Cato-Meridian, Marissa Bartholomew made four saves while Morgan Janas and Sophia Kelly scored goals.

VOLLEYBALL

Skaneateles 3, Solvay 1: Ayla Pas'cal paced the Lakers with nine kills and eight digs. Kate Raddant posted seven kills, 15 digs and five aces. Alice Bender picked up 22 digs, while Maddy Bender figured in with 24 assists and 10 digs.