Local Roundup: Jordan-Elbridge volleyball sweeps APW

Jordan-Elbridge volleyball swept APW on Thursday, winning by set scores of 25-8, 25-8 and 25-10.

Gabriella Smart recorded 12 aces and seven kills to pace the Eagles. Sarah Lane chipped in with five aces, two kills and six assists. Sydney Parsons added five aces and two kills. Taylor Eaton notched seven aces, two kills and three digs.

FIELD HOCKEY

Fayetteville-Manlius 3, Auburn 0: The Maroons were eliminated in the Section III Class A quarterfinals.

Auburn finishes the season 10-6.

FROM WEDNESDAY

BOYS SOCCER

Skaneateles 3, Holland Patent 0: The Lakers did not allow a shot on goal in their Section III Class B first round win.

Tied 0-0 at halftime, Skaneateles’ Tylar Moss, Owen Cheney and Jack Phillips all found the back of the net. Moss added an assist, as did Colin Gaglione.

Skaneateles (15-0) will host Chittenango in the section quarterfinals on Saturday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Auburn 3, Oswego 2: The Maroons led by a goal at halftime and were able to hold off the Bucs for a victory in the Section III Class A first round.

Sydney Marinelli converted a pair of goals for Auburn, while Olivia Leader had the other. Leader also recorded an assist, while Emma Hastings chipped in with an assist.

Goalie Bryn Whitman made 13 saves.

VOLLEYBALL

Dryden 3, Union Springs 0: Ava Dennis and Natalie Wright both had five service points for the Wolves.

Union Springs drops to 9-5.

Bishop Grimes 3, Cato-Meridian 0: Alyssa Cole posted six kills and six digs for the Blue Devils. Veronica Cordway added four kills, two aces and 11 digs. Mackenzie LaForce and Cara Wilson each posted 10 digs.

Cato-Meridian is now 10-7.

