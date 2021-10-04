Local Roundup: Jordan-Elbridge volleyball sweeps Cato-Meridian

Jordan-Elbridge volleyball topped Cato-Meridian via set scores of 25-18, 25-16 and 25-19 on Saturday.

Gabriella Smart paced J-E with 19 kills. Sarah Lane had 29 assists and five aces. Sydney Parsons led the defense with nine digs.

For the Blue Devils, Alyssa Cole posted five kills, three aces and three blocks. Mackenzie LaForce led the team with 10 kills, while Jocelyn Kolb had seven digs and five assists.

Nottingham 3, Auburn 1: The Maroons 25-17 win in the second set was their lone victory of the match.

Gabrielle Lupo posted team highs in both kills (eight) and digs (nine). Marissa Albert added four aces, four kills and six digs. Emily McLaughlin recorded 10 assists, while Avianna Ming chipped in with eight digs.

Solvay 3, Jordan Elbridge 0: The Eagles fell by set scores of 25-15, 25-13 and 25-20.

Gabriella Smart had four kills, four digs and three blocks. Sarah Lane added six assists, four digs and two aces.

Trumansburg 3, Union Springs 1: The Wolves won the opening set 25-22, then dropped three straight against T-burg.