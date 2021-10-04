Local Roundup: Jordan-Elbridge volleyball sweeps Cato-Meridian

Jordan-Elbridge volleyball topped Cato-Meridian via set scores of 25-18, 25-16 and 25-19 on Saturday.
Gabriella Smart paced J-E with 19 kills. Sarah Lane had 29 assists and five aces. Sydney Parsons led the defense with nine digs.
For the Blue Devils, Alyssa Cole posted five kills, three aces and three blocks. Mackenzie LaForce led the team with 10 kills, while Jocelyn Kolb had seven digs and five assists.
Nottingham 3, Auburn 1: The Maroons 25-17 win in the second set was their lone victory of the match.
Gabrielle Lupo posted team highs in both kills (eight) and digs (nine). Marissa Albert added four aces, four kills and six digs. Emily McLaughlin recorded 10 assists, while Avianna Ming chipped in with eight digs.
Solvay 3, Jordan Elbridge 0: The Eagles fell by set scores of 25-15, 25-13 and 25-20.
Gabriella Smart had four kills, four digs and three blocks. Sarah Lane added six assists, four digs and two aces.
Trumansburg 3, Union Springs 1: The Wolves won the opening set 25-22, then dropped three straight against T-burg.
Payton Gilbert posted eight kills, eight assists and six digs. Kailey Kalet added seven kills, eight assists and four aces.
Union Springs is now 6-4 overall and 6-3 in IAC play.
GIRLS SOCCER
Southern Cayuga 4, Whitney Point 0: The Chiefs earned their first victory of the season. Southern Cayuga returns to action Tuesday at Groton.
Lansing 6, Union Springs/Port Byron: The Bobcats capitalized on a pair of corner kicks to beat the Wolves. Goalie Danielle Waldron made 19 saves.
US/PB is now 6-5.
Marathon 5, Moravia 2: Kayleigh Utter scored both goals for the Blue Devils, and Kate Baylor and Emma Kraan picked up assists.
Corrine Leonard racked up 29 saves in goal.
Moravia drops to 6-7.
FROM THE WEEKEND
FOOTBALL
Skaneateles 49, Southern Hills 18: James Musso passed for five touchdowns and 221 yards on 15 attempts. He also rushed for 59 yards.
Grayson Brunelle was the Lakers’ leading rusher with 99 on 12 carries. He reached the end zone twice.
Four players had receiving scores: Brunelle (two receptions, 36 yards), Patrick Herr (one reception, 19 yards), Cody Nesbitt (five receptions, 138 yards, two touchdowns) and Nate Shattuck (two receptions, 25 yards).
Nesbitt also led the defense in tackles with nine. Shattuck recorded eight tackles. Cooper Purdy hauled in an interception.
Skaneateles (4-0) travels to Cazenovia on Saturday.