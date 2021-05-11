Local Roundup; Kelly strikes out 16 in Moravia baseball win

Four players had multi-hit games for Moravia baseball as the Blue Devils dispatched of Newfield 14-2 on Tuesday.
Aiden Kelly dominated on the mound in a complete game. Sixteen of his 21 total outs came via strikeout, while Trojan batters managed only four hits and two runs. Kelly did not allow a walk.
Luke Landis homered as part of his 3-for-5 performance, which included three runs and two RBIs. He added a double.
Nick Johnson (run), Andrew Tillotson (two runs, RBI) and AJ Lawton (three runs, two RBIs) each finished 2-for-5. Tanner Jones (two runs), Brandon Brotherton (two RBIs), Brayden Mason (three RBIs), Kaleb Winters (RBI) and Josh Wheeler (RBI) all recorded hits. Kelly also scored three runs in addition to his one hit on offense.
Moravia is home against Newark Valley on Wednesday.
West Genesee 7, Auburn 5: The two teams combined for only three runs through five innings, but exploded for nine in the sixth. The Maroons, however, couldn't match the Wildcats' output in a 5-4 frame.
Ryan Stewart hit a triple, scored one run and had an RBI. Jason Irwin (run), Ryan Birchard, Jake Hansen (run) and Alec McQueeney (run, RBI, two walks) all secured hits.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Jordan-Elbridge 15, Chittenango 10: Gabby Gunnip racked up eight goals, leading the Eagles to a win. Ireland Hill netted four goals, while Brooke Tanner, Makayla Penird and Clara Jean Derby rounded out the scoring with one apiece. Riley Crawford led the team with four assists, while Penird, Derby, Hill and Kyra Dominick all had one. Gab Skotkinski made 10 saves in the cage.
J-E next hosts CBA on Thursday.
GOLF
Skaneateles 244, Chittenango 264: Julia Marshall carded a 54 to pace the Lakers.
Skaneateles (4-3) travels to Cazenovia Wednesday.
TENNIS
Auburn 3, Fulton 3: Michael Clark (6-1, 6-1) won at first singles and Riley Fitzgerald (6-3, 6-2) took second singles for the Maroons. Jack Carbonaro and Matthew Humphrey (6-1, 4-6, 6-4) claimed a win at first doubles. The two teams tied as Auburn forfeited its third doubles match.
Auburn is 2-2-1.
Skaneateles 4, Marcellus 1: Max Karpinski (6-3, 6-0) and Marty McNeil (6-1, 6-0) won at singles for the Lakers. In doubles, teams Hatcher Gutchess and Andrew Neumann (6-3, 6-1), and Trevor Knupp and Duncan Raddant (6-1, 6-3) picked up victories.
Skaneateles is now 2-0.
MEN'S SOCCER
Cayuga Community College earned a win in its final match of the season, 3-0, at Tompkins Cortland Community College to earn a share of the conference title.
With just over two minutes remaining in the first half, Cayuga's Vladimir Kopchev knocked in a rebound off a shot by Theo Vickeridge to open the scoring.
A crosser from Josh Smith to Vickerage early in the second half gave the Spartans a 2-0 advantage. Ten minutes later, Isaac Bourne provided the dagger with a goal off an assist from Kopchev.
CCC finishes the regular season 4-2 and is ranked seventh in NJCAA Division III men's soccer. The Spartans now wait for their opening postseason matchup.
FROM MONDAY
GOLF
Auburn hosted a league meet at Highland Park, beating East Syracuse Minoa-Orange and Oswego. The Maroons' team score was 239, led by Sophie Lesch's 55. Maia Guzalak's 59, Abby Franchina's 62 and Taylor Chadderdon's 63 rounded out the top scorers.
Auburn (4-3) plays next Monday against Jamesville-DeWitt.