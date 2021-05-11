Local Roundup; Kelly strikes out 16 in Moravia baseball win

Four players had multi-hit games for Moravia baseball as the Blue Devils dispatched of Newfield 14-2 on Tuesday.

Aiden Kelly dominated on the mound in a complete game. Sixteen of his 21 total outs came via strikeout, while Trojan batters managed only four hits and two runs. Kelly did not allow a walk.

Luke Landis homered as part of his 3-for-5 performance, which included three runs and two RBIs. He added a double.

Nick Johnson (run), Andrew Tillotson (two runs, RBI) and AJ Lawton (three runs, two RBIs) each finished 2-for-5. Tanner Jones (two runs), Brandon Brotherton (two RBIs), Brayden Mason (three RBIs), Kaleb Winters (RBI) and Josh Wheeler (RBI) all recorded hits. Kelly also scored three runs in addition to his one hit on offense.

Moravia is home against Newark Valley on Wednesday.

West Genesee 7, Auburn 5: The two teams combined for only three runs through five innings, but exploded for nine in the sixth. The Maroons, however, couldn't match the Wildcats' output in a 5-4 frame.

Ryan Stewart hit a triple, scored one run and had an RBI. Jason Irwin (run), Ryan Birchard, Jake Hansen (run) and Alec McQueeney (run, RBI, two walks) all secured hits.