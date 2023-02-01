Local Roundup: Laframboise scores 37, but Weedsport tops Port Byron

Despite a 37-point night from Port Byron's Dominic Laframboise, Weedsport boys basketball pulled off a 69-56 win over their rival Panthers on Wednesday night.

Weedsport built a comfortable cushion in the first half, scoring 20 points in the first quarter and 24 in the second quarter.

The Panthers cut the deficit to eight on multiple occasions, but couldn't complete the comeback.

Lucio Cole paced Weedsport's scorers with 21 points, while Troy Brown (17), Isaiah Richardson (14) and Ryan Adams (12) also contributed to the offense.

Laframboise did most of his damage via standard field goals, but did tack on three 3s and four free throws. Dalton Clark added eight points and 10 rebounds for Port Byron.

Jordan-Elbridge 56, Cato-Meridian 52: The Eagles fended off the Blue Devils in a tightly-contested game.

The difference came in the second quarter, when J-E outscored Cato-Meridian by five. The teams were separated by only a point in the second half.

Nolan Brunelle drained four 3s en route to a 28-point night. Jack Barrigar added to the scoring with 15 points.

WRESTLING

East Syracuse Minoa 48, Auburn 24: The Maroons' four winners were Brady Maneri (102), Mike Boyhan (118), Brad Boyhan (125) and Connor Barrigar (132). All four won their matches on pins

FROM TUESDAY

HOCKEY

Skaneateles 8, Whitesboro 1: The Lakers have now won six games in a row as six different players scored in the win.

Jack Marquardt led the offense with two goals and two assists, while Andrew Gaglione also scored twice with an assist. Jack Torrey contributed a four-point night with one goal and three assists.

Henry Major (two assists), Cole Palmer (assist) and Alex Whitlock (assist) also found the back of the net.

Goalie Chad Lowe was tasked with nine saves.

Skaneateles (14-3) plays at Oswego on Tuesday.

SWIMMING

Auburn 46, Pulaski 44: The Maroons had first-place times in each of the first seven events, then treated the final four as exhibition.

Jack Dalziel won the 200 free (2:17.29), Julian McLeod was first in the 200 IM (2:43.12), Abby Smith earned a win in the 50 free (27.48), Riley Fitzgerald posted the top time in the 100 butterfly (1:04.79), Evan D’Eredita won the 100 free (1:04.57) and Logan Hall was first in the 500 free (6:49.64).

Matthew Crounse, Fitzgerald, Smith and Colin Ringwood claimed the 200 medley relay (2:03.22).