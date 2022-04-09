 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Roundup: Lakers, Eagles pick up victories in boys lacrosse

  • Updated
 Provided

Grayson Brunelle scored his 100th career goal in leading the Skaneateles boys lacross team to an 8-2 win at South Jefferson on Saturday.

Brunelle's milestone came on a day when he scored two goals and assisted on two others for the Lakers.

The game was tied 101 after the first period but Skaneateles scored three times in the second while holding South Jefferson without any goals to take command of the game.

Fall 2021 Football All-Stars: Grayson Brunelle, Skaneateles

Grayson Brunelle, Skaneateles

Luke Renaud anchored the Skaneateles defense with 16 saves.

On offense, Seth Kerwick contributed two goals, Colin Morrissey had two goals and an assist and Jack Torrey and Jack Weeks each added a goal.

Jordan-Elbridge 16, Holland Patent 7: Wade Brunelle stuffed the stat sheet with five goals and six assists to lead the Eagles to a comfortable home victory over Holland Patent.

Wyatt Mullin also scored five goals for Jordan-Elbridge, while Wyatt Werth contributed four goals and three assists. In goal, Austin Brunelle had eight saves and gave up no goals.

