Local Roundup: Lamson takes first place at Phoenix Round Robin

Jack Lamson, representing Jordan-Elbridge/Cato-Meridian/Port Byron won the 132-pound weight class at the Phoenix Round Robin on Saturday.

Lamson won via a 9-1 major decision over Grand Island’s Miles Coughlin in the first-place match.

Auburn’s Mike Boyhan was another wrestler that earned a spot on a podium. Boyhan finished third in the 102-pound weight class. Boyhan defeated Rush-Henrietta’s Griffin Freeman and West Genesee’s Austin Fesinger before dropping his third match.

J-E/Cato/Port Byron’s Nolan Jackson (126), Jack Smith (145), Jonathan Everhart (160), and Angelo Turo (172) all finished fifth in their respective divisions.

FROM FRIDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Moravia 98, Marathon 53: The Blue Devils scored 29 points in the opening quarter to begin a rout over the Olympians.

Abram Wasileski and Joe Baylor both registered double-doubles for Moravia. Wasileski had 24 points and 11 rebounds, while Baylor totaled 20 points and 10 boards.

Aiden Kelly also had 24 points.

Kyler Proper chipped in with nine points and Luke Landis added eight.

Moravia (2-0) travels to Trumansburg on Tuesday.

Weedsport 65, Pulaski 40: While only two Warriors reached double figures, 11 had at least one basket.

Ryan Adams finished with a team-best 14 points and Troy Brown contributed 12 points.

Ryan Brown and Sam Holden each had eight points.

Weedsport dropped in eight 3-pointers as a team.

Westhill 63, Auburn 51: DeSean Strachan paced the Maroons with 26 points and was named to the all-tournament team at OCC’s Peppino's Invitational.

Tony Borges Jr. added 12 points.

Auburn (0-2) faces East Syracuse Minoa on Tuesday.

Phoenix 55, Jordan-Elbridge 40: Nolan Brunelle dropped in 15 points for the Eagles.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Skaneateles 50, Central Square 31: Maddy Ramsgard racked up 23 points in a winning effort for the Lakers.

Faith Wagner added 12 points and Ayla Pas’cal added eight.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Mohawk Valley 66, Cayuga 63: CCC held a two-point lead with six minutes to go but ultimately fell to the Hawks, who are ranked fifth in Region III.

The teams traded leads eight times in the second half. Though Cayuga was in front 52-50 at one point in the fourth quarter, Mohawk Valley went on an 8-0 run that decided the game.

"The guys played really hard and executed the game plan we worked on this week. Our defense was really impressive," coach Tony Borges said in a press release. "We were 50 percent on free throws tonight — that was the game."

The Spartans came within a point on Ikechukwu Ezike’s layup with 47 seconds remaining, but couldn’t overcome the deficit.

Khari Odom was the top scorer for CCC with 19 points, while Jay Baranick and Ezike each had 15 points. Nic Harris figured in with 14.

CCC (0-6) travels to SUNY Adirondack on Sunday.

