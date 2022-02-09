Local Roundup: Late free throws key Port Byron boys basketball's win

A pair of late free throws keyed Port Byron boys basketball’s tight 56-52 win over LaFayette on Wednesday.

Alex Ware knocked down a pair of attempts from the charity stripe to provide the Panthers with the cushion. Those pivotal points were Ware's only score of the evening.

Kody Kurtz led the team in scoring with 16 points, while Matt Laird totaled 11 and Eli Jarabek had 10. Laird’s night included three 3-pointers.

Port Byron stormed out to a 21-6 lead in the first quarter, but that advantage shrunk to six entering the fourth as LaFayette’s Christian DeJoseph went on a torrid stretch with 21 points in the second half alone.

Those efforts were not enough, as the Panthers were able to keep the Lancers at bay.

Port Byron is back in action Friday at home against Faith Heritage.

Moravia 66, Marathon 39: Moravia pulled away with 25 points in the second quarter.

Abram Wasileski was again the Blue Devils’ top scorer, as he finished with 21 points. Kyler Proper added 15, Aiden Kelly had 10 and Joe Baylor scored nine.

The Blue Devils (15-1) travel to Spencer-Van Etten on Friday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Southern Cayuga 50, Groton 39: Charli Bennett registered a double-double, totaling 23 points and 12 rebounds.

Nora McCarthy added nine points.

The Chiefs play Union Springs on Friday.

Auburn 55, Cortland 37: The Maroons kept their winning ways going against the Tigers, capturing their 14th straight victory dating back to Dec. 17.

Leah Middleton scored 24 points while grabbing six rebounds and dishing out three assists. Kylie Guarino had 12 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks. Peyton Maneri chipped in six points and eight assists.

Auburn (16-2) goes for its 15th straight Thursday against Oswego, then wraps up the regular season on Friday against Jamesville-DeWitt.

Moravia 48, Marathon 43: The Blue Devils were down 12 at halftime, but outscored the Olympics 19-11 in the third and 14-6 in the fourth to come back and win.

Allison Kehoe scored 15 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and had two steals, two assists and two blocks.

Chloe Hanson (four assists) and Olivia Genson (three assists) both scored eight.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Cayuga 53, Finger Lakes 29: The Spartans led 28-25 at the half, but locked down the Lakers for only four points in the second half to earn the win.

"It was an awesome, awesome defensive performance," coach Jim Alberici said. "We played well in the first half but they made some hard shots, and in the second we just took it to another level.

Elisabeth Waterman amassed 30 points and finished 8-for-11 from three-point land. Alberici added that Waterman's eight 3s is the most for the program in his 24-year coaching career there.

Doray DiLallo posted a double-double with 10 points and a team-high 14 rebounds. She also dished out six assists. Lexie Cottrill recorded 13 points.

CCC is home on Saturday against Tompkins-Cortland Community College for a 1 p.m. tilt.

FROM TUESDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Auburn 59, Fowler 40: Veteran Kevin Dolan propelled the Maroons on senior night, knocking down five 3s en route to a 19-point night.

DeSean Strachan added 21 points, while Tony Borges had nine points and 10 rebounds.

Auburn improves to 10-8 on the season, which clinches a fifth-straight 10-win season. According to head coach Jim Marsh, this marks the first time in program history — records date back to 1948 — that the Maroons have won at least 10 games for five straight years.

Auburn faced Oswego on Wednesday night and will wrap up the regular season Friday at Jamesville-DeWitt.

Dryden 65, Union Springs 60: Jose Reyes recorded 19 points for the Wolves, becoming the third player in program history and fourth in school history to reach 1,000 career points.

Nick Delaney and Jim Connelly, both 2000 graduates, are the only others to reach that mark for Union Springs' boys program. Renee Park, a 2020 graduate, was the first in the girls team's history to hit 1,000, doing so in a late 2019 game.

Collin Park and Hunter Martin each chipped in 10.

Against Dryden, the Wolves went ahead by 11 early and held a six-point lead at halftime, but couldn't take advantage of open looks in the second half which ultimately led to their demise.

Union Springs looks to get back in the win column Friday at home against Southern Cayuga.

Chittenango 89, Jordan-Elbridge 46: Caleb Rouse dropped 24 points for the Eagles, while Nolan Brunelle scored 12. Those totals brought their season averages to 15 and 12 points, respectively.

HOCKEY

Skaneateles 9, Oswego 0: The Lakers defeated the Bucs for the second time in as many days, and senior Garrett Krieger achieved another milestone.

Krieger recorded one goal and two assists, with his tally marking the 100th of his varsity career. Last week, he reached the 200-point and 100-assist plateau.

Andrew Gaglione, Luke Renaud (three assists) and Jack Torrey (assist) all scored twice. Carter Corbett (assist) and Cullen Heintz also scored. Henry Major finished with three assists.

Chad Lowe made 10 saves in two periods for the win, while Brendan McGowan made four saves in mop up duty.

Skaneateles finishes perfect in league play with a 14-0 record and improves to 18-1 overall.

The Lakers wrap up the regular season next Tuesday, Feb. 15 at home against Baldwinsville.

FROM MONDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Skaneateles 72, Jordan-Elbridge 46: Colin Gaglione had 13 points for the Lakers, while Nolan Brunelle scored 20 for the Eagles.

