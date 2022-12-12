Local Roundup: Marsh wins 300th game as Auburn basketball tops Ithaca

Auburn boys basketball varsity coach Jim Marsh picked up his 300th career win as the Maroons held off Ithaca on Monday 67-64.

Four players scored in double figures for the Maroons, led by point guard Jack Tumber who finished with 19 points. DeSean Strachan had 16 points, Carter Sawyer totaled 14 points and Tony Borges recorded a double-double with 13 points and 17 rebounds.

Strachan made two clutch free throws at the end to ice the game for Auburn.

“Things really clicked for us tonight,” Marsh said. “Hopefully this will be a jumpstart for us.”

Marsh’s milestone comes in his eighth season as the Maroons’ varsity coach, taking over the program in 2015-16. During his tenure, Marsh has led Auburn to a 73-66 record and into sectionals in five out of six possible years (excluding 2020-21, which there was no postseason).

Auburn (2-1) hosts Fulton on Friday.

Port Byron 82, Faith Heritage 59: The Panthers rolled the Saints behind a trio of scorers.

Dominic Laframboise was the team leader with 24 points, followed by Cody Jarabek’s 20 and Tyler Compson’s 18.

Dalton Clark dished out 12 assists and Matt Laird had 10 assists.

Port Byron is now 2-0 under first-year head coach Dave Cornish. The Panthers return to action on Saturday at home against APW.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Moravia 58, Trumansburg 30: The Blue Devils poured it on thanks to a 23-point second quarter which seven different players recorded at least a point.

Chloe Hanson paced Moravia in scoring with 14 points. Allison Kehoe added 13 points and went 4-for-4 from the free throw line Caroline Wasileski was next among scoring leaders with 10 points.

Moravia plays at Southern Cayuga on Friday.

Port Byron 55, Jordan-Elbridge 45: The Panthers won each quarter, but none by a margin larger than three in a tightly-contested game.

Abby McKay exploded for 27 points for Port Byron and Sadie White figured in with 16.

Ava Hildebrant had 16 points and Abbie Ahern posted 15 for the Eagles.