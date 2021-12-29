Local Roundup: Martin, Reyes combine for 57 points in Union Springs' consolation win

In the Cayuga County Holiday Tournament consolation game, Union Springs boys basketball defeated Port Byron 80-50.

Leading 16-12 after the first quarter, the Wolves scored at least 20 in each of the next three frames to pull away.

Hunter Martin went off for 31 points to lead Union Springs, while Jose Reyes knocked down seven 3s and had 26 points. Damon Brown added 13.

Kody Kurtz paced Port Byron with 13 points.

Reyes and Kurtz were named to the all-tournament team.

Skaneateles 71, Cato-Meridian 35: Jude Pas’cal scored 15 points and Colin Gaglione recorded 13 as the Lakers improved to 5-1.

FROM TUESDAY

WRESTLING

Auburn had three competitors place at the Kenneth Haines tournament.

Bradley Boyhan (138) and Mike Boyhan (102) were both runners-up in the divisions. Bradley Boyhan earned a pair of wins by 4-0 and 6-3 decisions before falling to Camden’s Sean Seymore in the final.

Mike Boyhan also picked up a pair of decisions by scores of 8-7 and 5-0, but was defeated by Fulton’s Frederick Pagan for first place.

Gage DeBois (189) came in sixth.

FROM LAST WEEK

BOYS BASKETBALL

Southern Cayuga 58, Groton 56: Nate Thurston connected on a 3-pointer as time expired to win it for the Chiefs on Dec. 23.

Thurston finished with 24 points. Brandon Vanacore added 23 points.

“It was up and down the whole way. We just happened to have one more possession,” said Chiefs coach Dennis Johnson.

