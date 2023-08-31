Southern Cayuga girls soccer opened its season in grand fashion.

The Chiefs defeated Tioga 3-2 in overtime on Thursday.

Norah McCarthy had all three of Southern Cayuga’s goals, while Circe Perez earned an assist.

Cennedi McCarthy made nine saves in goal.

Southern Cayuga hosts Newfield on Saturday.

Trumansburg 5, Union Springs/Port Byron 0: The Wolves held T-Burg to one goal in the first half, but the visitors clicked for four more in the second half.

Abby Mach and Kyla Wejko combined for five saves.

FIELD HOCKEY

Auburn 1, Weedsport 0: In one of the semifinals of the Cayuga County tournament, the Maroons’ Finlay Hogan scored off a penalty corner as time expired in the third quarter.

Arieanna Giacolone made six saves for the Warriors.

Port Byron/Union Springs 9, Cato-Meridian 0: The Panthers scored four goals in the opening quarter in the county tournament’s other semifinal.

GOLF

Skaneateles 193, McGraw 282: The Lakers are off to a 3-0 start to the season, thanks to 38s from Jack Marquardt, Charlie Girzadas and Drew Mancini. Will Murphy added a 40 and Finlay Coyne scored a 42.

LaFayette 234, Jordan-Elbridge 241: The Eagles’ Emerson Derby was the match medalist with a 40 at Millstone Golf Course.

J-E drops to 1-3 on the season.

VOLLEYBALL

LaFayette 3, Jordan-Elbridge 0: Zoie Karcz had nine total points for the Eagles, while Claire Brown had 11 digs in the loss.

FROM WEDNESDAY

BOYS SOCCER

Union Springs/Port Byron 2, Elmira Notre Dame 2: The Wolves scored two goals in the final two minutes to force a draw against the Crusaders.

Ebon Brown and George Fearon each found the back of the net late against END, with Mitchell Martinez picking up an assist. Goalie Nick Anthony then held down the fort late to secure the tie.

US/PB next plays Tuesday at home against Marathon.

VOLLEYBALL

Cato-Meridian 3, Syracuse ITC 0: The Blue Devils earned a sweep 25-7, 25-12, 25-17.

Cara Wilson recorded eight kills, five digs and 12 total points. Avani Cole finished with 15 service points and four aces. Hannah Deacy dished out 16 assists along with five aces.

Jordan-Elbridge 3, Hannibal 1: The Eagles won the first two sets 25-20, 25-15, then claimed the fourth 25-8.

Brenna Tubbert and Abby DelFavero shared the team lead in kills with six apiece. Claire Brown had seven digs, Zoie Karcz picked up eight assists and Madison Clochessy had four aces.

Skaneateles 3, Central Square 2: Ayla Pas’cal racked up 15 kills for the Lakers. Other team leaders included Alyssa Franciamone with 19 digs and Cydney Pitman with 15 assists.

