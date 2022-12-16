Local Roundup: Middleton scores 30, Auburn girls basketball beats Fulton

Leah Middleton knocked down five 3s on her way to a 30-point night, as Auburn girls basketball defeated Fulton 55-36 on Friday.

Middleton added four rebounds and four steals.

Peyton Maneri (10 assists, seven steals), Booka Johnson (seven rebounds, six steals) and Kylie Guarino (10 rebounds) all contributed six points.

Auburn (3-1) plays at East Syracuse Minoa on Tuesday.

SWIMMING

Fulton 110, Auburn 59: Riley Fitzgerald paced the field in two events: the 200 freestyle (1:57.08) and the 100 freestyle (53.75).

Auburn drops to 2-2. The Maroons host Fayetteville-Manlius next Thursday, Dec. 21.