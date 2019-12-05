Senior Ava Mills went off for 25 points on 8-for-12 shooting to lead Port Byron girls basketball to a 58-19 victory over Fabius-Pompey on Thursday.
Twenty-one of Mills' points came in the first half. She also grabbed 10 rebounds for the double-double, and recorded five steals. Grace Ford was Port Byron's other double-digit scorer, finishing with 13 points. She hit three 3s, dished out five assists and had three steals. Jenna Mapley also chipped in with six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal.
Port Byron's defense did not allow more than six points in any quarter and as a team the Panthers recorded 24 steals.
Weedsport 71, Tully 34: Three Warriors reached double figures in the win, led by Suzie Nemec who finished with 31 points. Emma Stark added 14 points and Sarah Carroll had 12.
Weedsport (2-1) hosts LaFayette on Tuesday.
ICE HOCKEY
Skaneateles 1, West Genesee 0: Charlie Major's goal in the third period was the difference as the Lakers took down the Wildcats to improve to 4-0-0 this season.
You have free articles remaining.
Major's goal came on assists from Drew Henderson and Luke Renaud.
Goalie Adam Casper earned his second straight shutout, making 20 saves.
Skaneateles travels to Ithaca on Wednesday, Dec. 11.
FROM WEDNESDAY
GIRLS BASKETBALL
LaFayette 55, Cato-Meridian 40: Sarah LaPrease led the Blue Devils with 15 points, and she went 3-for-5 from distance. Amber Clarke added seven points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals.