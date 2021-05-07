Local Roundup: Moravia baseball defeats Union Springs

The Moravia baseball team got off to an early 6-0 lead, then held off Union Springs for a 7-5 win on Friday.
Tanner Jones led the Blue Devils offense with three hits and a RBI. Kaleb Winters, AJ Lawton and Aiden Kelly (double) each had a pair of hits and RBIs. Luke Landis had two hits and scored a pair of runs.
Luke Landis went the distance to pick up the win, allowing two earned runs on five hits with six strikeouts.
SOFTBALL
Weedsport 6, Cato-Meridian 0: Christina Jackson pitched a no-hitter, striking out 15 and walking two. Jackson added a pair of hits, including a homer and a double, two runs and three RBIs.
Emily Clark (RBI), Raih Davis, Alexia Edernsheim (RBI) and Jenna Strong (RBI) all added hits.
Union Springs 30, Southern Cayuga 2: Winning pitcher Hailee Smith scattered three hits, struck out nine and allowed no walks. Smith helped herself at the plate with a pair of home runs including a grand slam with nine RBIs.
Hailey Short and Danielle Waldron each had three hits and five RBIs. Angela Scholz, Natalie Wright, and Ava Dennis all had two hits each.
Avrey Colton led Southern Cayuga with two hits.
Union Springs (2-0) hosts Marathon on Monday.
GOLF
Southern Cayuga 191, Groton 200: Brandon Vanacore paced the Chiefs with a 42.
Jackson Otis and Jacob McCarty each carded a 49 and Nick Thurston shot a 51. Southern Cayuga (3-1) next plays Wednesday when it hosts Lansing.
Marcellus 209, Weedsport 285: Wyatt LaForce led the Warriors with a 40. Braden Wood shot a 55, Lauren DeJohn carded a 56 and Bella Guerrette had a 65.
TENNIS
Central Square 5, Auburn 1: In a match ended by rain, the Maroons' second doubles team of Ryan Stechuchak and Troy Wagner won 6-0, 6-1.
The Maroons are 1-2 on the season.
TRACK AND FIELD
Weedsport Invitational
Tully won the boys title with 114 points, Auburn was second with 100 points, Weedsport was fifth with 43 and Jordan-Elbridge was sixth with 32 points.
Auburn boys winners were Jimmy Vasile in the 3200 (10:41.71), James Cuddy in the 1600 (4:59.80), the 1600 medley relay of Zierre Morris, Jerry Czyz, Isaiah Lovell-Rose and Vasile in 4:17.62, the 3200 relay of Keegan Brasy, Cuddy, Czyz and Chris Howard in 9:39.69 and Dustin Smartwoord in the shot put (40-01.25) and discus (103-94).
Weedsport boys winners included Landon Kepple in the 400 hurdles (1:03.11), Troy Brown in the 400 (55.61).
Tully also won the girls title with 148 points, Jordan-Elbridge was second with 90 points, Auburn was third with 61, Weedsport was fourth with 58 and Moravia was ninth with 14.5.
Jordan-Elbridge girls winners included Kyler Langhorn in the 100 (13.97), the 3200 relay of Ella Jewsbury, Coral Uhle, Vassianna Klock and Hannah Fichter (11:23.27), Tatianna Parkolap in the high jump (4-08).
Auburn's girls winners were Colleen Reilly in the 1500 (6:18.13) and Ryan Whitman in the discus (89-11).
Weedsport girls winners were Mariah Quigley in the 400 hurdles (1:08.48) and 100 hurdles (16.94), Sue Nemec in the shot put (28-5.75).
FROM THURSDAY
SOFTBALL
Union Springs 16, Moravia 1: Haylee Smith picked up the win for the Wolves scattering three hits and striking out nine.
Hayley Short led the offense with three hits, including a pair of triples and Smith added a pair oh hits including a double.
Bailey Williamson, Skylar Springer, and Lita Drake each had singles for Moravia.
Union Springs is 1-0.
BASEBALL
Jordan-Elbridge 14, Hannibal 5: Cameron Prior and Jordan Kuhn (double) each had a pair of hits with three RBIs to pace the Eagles. Jonathan Salmonsen had two hits and a RBI.
Jacob Lawless had a single, a pair of RBIs and scored four runs. Keegan Ferris doubled, had two RBIs and scored two runs. Caleb Rouse had a RBI and scored three runs. Hayden Curfman doubled and scored a pair of runs.
Lawless was the winning pitcher, he went five innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits with four strikeouts.
GOLF
Union Springs 179, Southern Cayuga 183: The Wolves won by four strokes at Indian Head as Luke Parker led with a 43.
Andrew Salls shot a 45, Joey Sylvester carded a 45, Adam Finn had a 46 and Tyler Lutkins shot a 52. Union Springs is 1-1 on the season.
The medalist was Southern Cayuga's Jackson Otis with a 41. For the Chiefs, Brandon Vanacore had a 43, Jacob McCarty shot a 46, Sam Perez carded a 53 and Nick Thurston had a 55.