Local Roundup: Moravia baseball defeats Union Springs

The Moravia baseball team got off to an early 6-0 lead, then held off Union Springs for a 7-5 win on Friday.

Tanner Jones led the Blue Devils offense with three hits and a RBI. Kaleb Winters, AJ Lawton and Aiden Kelly (double) each had a pair of hits and RBIs. Luke Landis had two hits and scored a pair of runs.

Luke Landis went the distance to pick up the win, allowing two earned runs on five hits with six strikeouts.

SOFTBALL

Weedsport 6, Cato-Meridian 0: Christina Jackson pitched a no-hitter, striking out 15 and walking two. Jackson added a pair of hits, including a homer and a double, two runs and three RBIs.

Emily Clark (RBI), Raih Davis, Alexia Edernsheim (RBI) and Jenna Strong (RBI) all added hits.

Union Springs 30, Southern Cayuga 2: Winning pitcher Hailee Smith scattered three hits, struck out nine and allowed no walks. Smith helped herself at the plate with a pair of home runs including a grand slam with nine RBIs.

Hailey Short and Danielle Waldron each had three hits and five RBIs. Angela Scholz, Natalie Wright, and Ava Dennis all had two hits each.