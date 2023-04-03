Moravia baseball churned out 13 hits in a 14-1 win over Marathon on Monday.

The Blue Devils scored in every inning of the five-inning contest.

Pitcher Kaiden Sharpsteen earned the win, striking our six batters and walking none in a one-hit, one-run outing. He added a single at the plate.

Eli Landis had two doubles and four runs in a 4-for-4 showing, while Luke Landis homered as part of a 2-for-2 performance. Luke Landis had three runs and four RBIs, while Eli Landis scored four times. Noah Corbett (two runs, two RBIs, double) also had a two-hit game. Hunter Boynton recorded two RBIs.

Auburn 14, Syracuse 0; Auburn 5, Newburgh 1: Auburn kicked off the spring 2023 season with a pair of wins on Sunday in Cortland’s Lumberyard Classic.

The Maroons outlasted Newburgh in the first game of the tournament, then knocked out Syracuse in the championship game.

Noah Morrison and Jayden DeAngelis both had home runs in the opener as Auburn strung together seven hits. Morrison finished with two runs and two RBIs, while DeAngelis had one run and two RBIs. Jason Irwin had a three-bagger and a walk, while Lucas West contributed a hit and RBI.

Pitchers Owen Birchard and West combined to limit Newburgh to two hits in the contest. Birchard pitched four no-hit innings with three strikeouts and three walks, while West struck out three and allowed one run in three innings of relief.

In the championship game, despite dropping in only four hits, Auburn took advantage of four errors to beat Syracuse.

Auburn led by five after three innings, then exploded for nine more in the fourth in a five-inning game.

Birchard (three runs, two walks), Irwin (three runs, two walks), Myles McBride (run, two RBIs) and West (run, four RBIs) had Auburn’s hits. Birchard and McBride both dropped in doubles, while West had a triple.

Cooper Polcovich earned the win with four strong innings. He held Syracuse to three hits and one walk while striking out eight.

Auburn (2-0) next hosts West Genesee in a Thursday afternoon tilt at Falcon Park.

SOFTBALL

Union Springs 6, Lansing 4: Trailing by three after three innings, a two-run home run by Hailee Smith and two-run double by Gabby Scholz put the Wolves ahead.

Smith also earned the win in the circle in a two-hitter with nine strikeouts.

Union Springs (1-0) faces Southern Cayuga on Wednesday.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Jordan-Elbridge 10, Mexico 7: Kelsey Brunelle and Makayla Penird each buried four goals as the Eagles slipped past Mexico.

Riley Crawford added two goals and an assist. Ryleigh Gill made four saves. Brunelle and Crawford also combined for eight draw controls.

J-E (2-1) is home against Clinton on Wednesday.