Moravia baseball was on the right side and wrong side of a pair of comebacks on Thursday in the Partigianone tournament in Cortland.

The Blue Devils took down Dryden 8-7 in one game, but fell to host Cortland by the same final score.

Against Dryden, the Blue Devils were behind 7-4 before a four-run sixth inning put Moravia in front for the first time. All four of Moravia's runs in the sixth came with two outs, with the deciding run coming home on Noah Corbett's double.

Corbett finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs, two steals and a run. Eli Landis (three runs), Luke Landis (two doubles, two RBIs, run) and Kaiden Sharpsteen (double, run) all had two-hit games.

Dillon Palmer earned the win with four strong innings in relief. He limited Dryden to one run on one hit and four strikeouts.

In the second game, Moravia held a one-run lead against Cortland — Section III’s reigning Class A champion — in the seventh inning, but the Tigers were able to score twice in the final half-inning.

Luke Landis went 3-for-4 with a double, home run and three RBIs. Corbett added three hits and a run. Eli Landis, Brayden Mason and Thomas Palmer all posted two-hit games. Hunter Boynton added two RBIs.

Moravia is off until Monday, when the Blue Devils host Union Springs.

SOFTBALL

Winfield (West Virginia) 16, Auburn 4: A three-run game turned against the Maroons quickly in the sixth, as Winfield scored 11 runs.

Emma Merkley went 3-for-4, while Madison Lowe added two hits and one RBI. Abigail Carr knocked in two runs. Kelsie Jasniewski had a hit and a RBI.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Skaneateles 14, Honoeye Falls-Lima 8: Tied at four apiece at halftime, the Lakers buried 10 goals in the second half to earn the win.

Julia O’Connor posted four goals and two assists, while Lilly Marquardt had three goals and dished out two assists. Bella

Brogan, Anasofia Cirincione, Paige Willard (three assists) and Mara Stanton (assist) rounded out the scoring. Emily Evans made seven saves.

FROM WEDNESDAY

SOFTBALL

Auburn 4, Casey (Kentucky) 2: Trailing by a run, Auburn’s two-run third inning proved to be the difference. Erica Leeson had two hits, including a double, for the Maroons. Cayleigh Currier had a triple, walk and two runs scored. Abigail Carr chipped in a hit, run and RBI.