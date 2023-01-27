Local Roundup: Moravia basketball teams take down Groton

Moravia boys basketball posted a solid win on Friday night, defeating Groton 69-50.

Joe Baylor led the Blue Devils' scorers with 18 points, along with seven rebounds. Abram Wasileski (14 points), Aiden Kelly (11 points) and Logan Bell (10 points, nine rebounds) also reached double figures. Kyler Proper added eight points and seven assists.

Moravia plays at Southern Cayuga on Monday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Moravia 41, Groton 28: The Blue Devils earned their second win in as many days, as eight different players recorded a basket.

Jessalyn Jones, Olivia Genson and Caraline Wasileski all finished with eight points to co-lead the team.

Moravia hosts Southern Cayuga on Tuesday.

FROM THURSDAY

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Jordan-Elbridge 48, Port Byron 43: Struggling on offense for most of the night, J-E pulled off a stunning comeback with 20 points in the fourth quarter to defeat the Panthers.

Ava Hildebrant topped the scoring list with 20 points, to go with eight rebounds and four steals. Abbie Ahern had 10 points, 14 rebounds, six steals, five assists and three blocks. Erin LaVancha added 11 points, nine rebounds and five blocks.

Abby McKay totaled 15 points for the Panthers, including a 7-for-10 showing at the free throw line. She also grabbed eight rebounds. Lexi Elliott added nine points and five rebounds, while Sadie White and Maria Burns chipped in eight points apiece.

Jordan-Elbridge (12-4) hosts Cato-Meridian next Thursday. Port Byron (9-7) plays at Cato-Meridian on Tuesday.