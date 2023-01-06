Local Roundup: Moravia boys basketball beats Candor to go to 9-0

Kyler Proper scored 21 points and dished out six assists to lead the undefeated Moravia boys basketball team to a 52-27 victory over Candor on Friday night. Abram Wasileski contributed 15 points.

Moravia is 9-0 and next plays at home against Spencer Van-Etten on Tuesday night.

Weedsport 73, LaFayette 41: The Warriors outscored the Lancers 37-15 in the second half en route to the victory.

Isaiah Richardson led the Warriors with 16 points. Lucio Cole and Ryan Adams each scored 14 points and Tony Brown added eight points.

Jordan-Elbridge 57, Onondaga 45: The Eagles raised their record to 7-1 with a win over the Tigers.

Nolan Brunelle led with 21 points, Cory Henderson added 10 and Preston Murray and Jack Barrigar each scored nine.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Moravia 58, Candor 22: Jordan Smith paced the Blue Devils with 17 points and three blocks.

Chloe Hanson added 14 points and six rebounds. Allison Kehoe scored 11 points with five steals, four assists and two blocks.

Skaneateles 48, Phoenix 32: Maddy Ramsgard's 13 points led the Lakers. Allie Michel had 12 points and Ayla Pascal added 10 points.

Skaneateles is 7-2 on the season.

Union Springs 62, Spencer-Van Etten 23: The Wolves jumped out to a 26-4 first quarter lead.

Kailey Kalet’s 20 points led Union Springs, Danielle Waldron contributed eight points. Payton Gilbert, Maddy Kalet and Lilly Casler each chipped in with seven points.

Union Springs hosts Trumansburg on Tuesday.

FROM THURSDAY

Jordan-Elbridge 57, Cato-Meridian 35: Erin LaVancha led the Eagles with 14 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks.

Abbie Ahern contributed 11 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. Haley Root scored 11 points with six steals and Ava Hildebrant added 13 points.