Local Roundup: Moravia boys basketball edges Southern Cayuga

In a game that remained tight for most of the night, the Moravia boys' basketball team outlasted Southern Cayuga to keep its early-season record unblemished in a league matchup Tuesday.

The visiting Chiefs kept the score close, as they overcame a six-point deficit after the first quarter to tie the game going into halftime. Moravia's momentum from a 17-12 edge in the third quarter continued in the fourth, providing a lead too big for Southern Cayuga to overcome. The Blue Devils' largest lead grew to 12 points in the fourth before the Chiefs got the margin down to five points before the final buzzer sounded.

Joe Baylor was a major force for the Blue Devils, scoring 35 points and pulling down 14 rebounds. Moravia also benefited from solid contributions by Abram Wasileski, who scored 18, and Kyler Proper, who added 12 points and five assists.

Moravia (4-0) is scheduled for a non-league contest at Tioga on Thursday, while Southern Cayuga will also venture outside of league action when it visits Spencer-Van Etten on the same night.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Union Springs 76, Marathon 28: Kailey Kalet lead the Wolves' dominating victory with 25 points, 11 assists and seven steals on a night when the team had more than 20 steals.

Payton Gilbert chipped in for Union Springs with 23 points, 12 rebounds and four assists, while Danielle Waldron scored 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Moravia 54, Southern Cayuga 35: Gabby Heim was the top scorer for the Blue Devils' balanced offensive attack in a decisive win over the Chiefs. Kayleigh Utter, Allison Kehoe and Jordan Smith all scored seven points for Moravia, while Charli Bennet's 16 points lead all scorers.

BOWLING

Auburn (boys) 7, Oswego 0; Auburn (girls) 7, Fayetteville-Manlius 0: Both Maroons teams took all of the points in a road match. Jack Sliwka lead the boys team with a 617 series, with teammate Dominic Capone close behind with a score of 603. The girls' squad leaders included Marissa Capone (512) and Malia Upcraft (545).

WRESTLING

Odessa Montour-Watkins Glen 51, Moravia 15: For the Blue Devils, Jakob Volles picked up a win in the 110-pound class, while Christopher Garrow had a win at 189-pounds and Seth Parker prevailed in his 215-pound match.