Local Roundup: Moravia boys basketball starts fast in win over Southern Cayuga

Moravia boys basketball utilized a dominant first half to beat rival Southern Cayuga 67-37 on Wednesday.

The Blue Devils totaled 46 points in the first 16 minutes to take control of the game. Moravia knocked down four 3s in the opening quarter, including a pair from Abram Wasileski.

Wasileski finished with a team-high 19 points, while Kyler Proper scored 11 and Logan Bell had eight.

Nate Thurston scored 12 for Southern Cayuga.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Union Springs 62, Trumansburg 24: The Wolves' balanced scoring attack was guided by Kailey Kalet, who posted 22 points, five assists and six steals. Payton Gilbert added a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Danielle Waldron contributed 10 points and five rebounds.

Xavia Evener added six points and six rebounds.

Union Springs next hosts Groton on Monday.

VOLLEYBALL

Weedsport 3, New York Mills 0: In the first round of the Section III, Class D playoffs, the 13th-seeded Warriors secured an upset over No. 4 New York Mills.

Weedsport won with set scores of 25-13, 25-22 and 25-17.

Trinity Davis and Nevaleah Davis each had eight kills, while Trinity Davis also recorded nine digs and five aces. Bella Guerrette had 15 assists and six digs.

Weedsport now travels to fifth-seeded Morrisville-Eaton for the section quarterfinals on Friday.

BOYS SWIMMING

Cicero North Syracuse 71, Auburn 52: Michael Villano was first place in the 50 free (25.77). Colin Ringwood won the 100 butterfly (1:03.20). Jack Dalziel took first in the 500 free (6:19.90). Riley Fitzgerald touched the wall first in the 100 backstroke (1:08.07). Ryan Rigby won the 100 breaststroke (1:25.76).

Ringwood, Matthew Crounse, Villano and Fitzgerald teamed up to take the 400 free relay (3:51.78).

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Jefferson 74, Cayuga 66: The Spartans fell into a 19-3 hole to start the game and ultimately didn't recover.

Shaheem Sanders had 22 points, Khari Odom posted 12 and Jay Baranick added 11.

CCC travels to SUNY Broome on Saturday.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Cayuga 50, Jefferson 44: Two days after suffering a 10-point defeat against the Cannoneers, the Spartans picked up a victory thanks to Doray DiLallo's 26-point night.

Cayuga held a halftime lead, but fell behind on Jefferson's seven-point run to start the second half. Baskets from DiLallo, Evelyn Valdez and Lexie Cottrill put CCC back in front for the fourth quarter. Then DiLallo put the game away with 12 straight points.

She added 12 rebounds, four steals and three assists. Elisabeth Waterman had 11 points.

CCC heads to SUNY Broome on Saturday.

FROM TUESDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Union Springs 63, Marathon 56: The Wolves led by 11 at half and were ahead by double digits for most of the game, until the Olympics strung together some 3s to make it interesting.

Jose Reyes led the offense with 18 points, Hunter Martin had 15, Damon Brown scored 10 and Collin Park added nine.

Union Springs improves to 9-6.

HOCKEY

Cortland-Homer 4, Auburn 3: Trey Masters, Jack Pineau and Jack Chapman tallied goals for the Maroons. Evan Moore had two assists, while Luke Mizro, Christian Testa and Joe Herrick picked up one assist apiece.

Jackson Siddall made 41 saves in goal.

Auburn (6-9-2) faces West Genny on Thursday.

