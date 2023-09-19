Moravia boys soccer picked up a shutout win, 5-0, over Groton on Monday.

Kaiden Sharpsteen recorded two goals, while Nicholas Plue, Patrik Walters and Abram Wasileski rounded out the scoring.

Wasileski’s tally came on a penalty kick.

Walters also made five saves in goal.

Moravia is back home on Thursday against Dryden.

Dryden 2, Union Springs/Port Byron 1: Alexander Orozco scored his first varsity goal while Nick Anthony made eight saves — including a penalty kick late in the second half — in the Wolves’ defeat.

US/PB (3-3-1) plays Groton on Thursday in a home game at Dana West High School in Port Byron.

GIRLS SOCCER

Dryden 5, Moravia 1: Blue Devils goalie Abigail DeHart made 11 saves, while Cece Stryker had the team’s lone goal.

FIELD HOCKEY

Moravia 3, Oswego 1: Jordan Smith converted two goals for the Blue Devils, while Maeve Green added an additional tally late in the fourth quarter.

Smith added an assist on the play. Green recorded two assists.

Liverpool 4, Auburn 0: Abby Clark and Isabella Patane made six saves apiece for the Maroons.

GOLF

Cazenovia 207, Jordan-Elbridge 243: Caden Hearn carded a 40 for the Eagles, while Emerson Derby posted a 42.

VOLLEYBALL

Cato-Meridian 3, OnTech Charter 0: The Blue Devils surrendered only 20 points the entire match and totaled 33 aces.

Hannah Deacy scored 23 total points, with 16 service points and seven aces. Maddie LaTray had 10 service points and seven aces.

Central Square 3, Auburn 1: The Maroons evened the match with a win in the second set, but the Redhawks claimed the final two to win it.

Avianna Ming posted nine kills and four aces. Kirsten Casterline picked up 18 assists, to go with four aces.