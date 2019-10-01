Lizzie Dusseau scored the game-winner off of a penalty corner to lift the Moravia field hockey team to a 3-2 victory over Newark Valley Tuesday.
Dusseau finished with a goal and an assist. Chloe Hanson and Bella Banerjee each scored once, while Rachel Bancroft, Mia Dillon and Bailey Williamson each had an assist. Brook Purdy finished with six saves for the win.
Moravia welcomes Spencer-Van Etten/Candor on Friday.
BOYS SOCCER
Union Springs/Port Byron 3, Moravia 2: Evan Miner scored a pair of goals — both assisted by Mason Gilbert — to lead the Wolves to victory.
Austin Swartwood added a goal and Nick Weaver made six saves for the win.
Union Springs/Port Byron (3-8) travels to Marathon Thursday.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Weedsport 27, Port Byron 29; Port Byron 22, Bishop Grimes 36; Weedsport 23, Bishop Grimes 34: The Panthers' Braden York won the race with a time of 18:41.
Port Byron's Ryan Teabo placed sixth (21:32), Dillon Nolan came in seventh (22:00) and Gabe Newton finished 10th (22:19).
Weedsport's Landon Kepple took second place (20:02). He was followed by Forest Nguyen in fourth (20:43), Ashton Benedict in fifth (21:23), and Alex Murray in eighth (22:03).
Weedsport will participate in the Penfield Invitational Friday, while Port Byron will race at Tully Saturday.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Weedsport 15, Port Byron 49; Weedsport 26, Bishop Grimes 29; Bishop Grimes 15, Port Byron 49: The Warriors' Sarah Carroll came in first with a time of 22:55.
Weedsport's Allyson Geminara took fourth (25:15), Elena Amodei was fifth (25:49), and Meagan Fatcheric came in sixth (26:07).
Port Byron's Allayna Dillon placed eighth (27:13), while teammate Allie Wilmot was ninth (27:50) and Hailey Short was 11th (28:08).
Weedsport will participate in the Penfield Invitational Friday, while Port Byron will race at Tully Saturday.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Southern Cayuga 56, Elmira Notre Dame 38: The Chiefs placed first in six events.
Brooke Green, Molly Rejman, Emma VanAmburgh and Ellie Burroughs came in first place in the 200 freestyle relay (1:54.92) and the 400 freestyle relay (4:20.96).
Green also took first place in the 200 freestyle (2:18.31) and the 100 breaststroke (1:27.45), while VanAmburgh won the 50 freestyle (26.93) and the 100 freestyle (1:00.32).
GIRLS TENNIS
Auburn 4, Jamesville-DeWitt 3: The Maroons swept the doubles matches to best the Red Rams.
Kathryn Brown and Alexis Calkins won first doubles (4-6, 6-2, 6-1), while Alexandra Vitale and Clare Diffin took second doubles (6-2, 6-3). Taylor Chadderdon and Gabby McGinn were victorious at third doubles (6-2, 6-3), and Lillianna Spin and Sophie Lesch completed the doubles sweep (6-2, 7-5).
Auburn is now 14-2.
VOLLEYBALL
Union Springs 3, Trumansburg 2: Against an undefeated T'burg team, the Wolves won the first two sets 25-22 and 25-21, lost the next two and then wrapped up the match with a 25-18 win in the fifth.
Ruth Jackson had nine kills and seven blocks, Jess Morgan posted five aces, five kills and nine service points, and Marrin Owens (six digs, 18 service points) and Aurora Lucas both were credited with 10 assists. Payton Gilbert added eight blocks and 18 service points.
Union Springs improves to 7-2. The Woves are a perfect 4-0 in the IAC.