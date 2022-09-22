Local Roundup: Moravia field hockey overwhelms Tioga

Moravia field hockey buried its first goal early in the opening quarter, cruising to a 7-0 win over Tioga on Thursday.

The game's opening goal was tallied by Gabby Heim who converted a rebound off the opposing goalie's pads.

Brooke Proper ended the game with two scores, while Grace Ike, Joy Weed, Caroline Wasileski and Jenna Grey also found the back of the net.

Grey and Allison Kehoe were credited with assists.

Kylee Miner made two saves in the shutout victory.

BOYS SOCCER

Dryden 5, Union Springs/Port Byron 0: The Lions struck for two goals in the first half, then managed three more in the second to top the Wolves.

Sophomore goalkeeper Nick Anthony recorded seven saves for US/PB.

US/PB (3-5) is back at it Friday, as the Wolves host rival Southern Cayuga.

GOLF

Phoenix 221, Jordan-Elbridge 236, Hannibal 237: The Eagles split the day, earning their win over Hannibal by one stroke.

Caden Hearn was the match's medalist, shooting a 38. Benjamin Weller and Emerson Derby both carded 48s for J-E, while Conall Fraser added a 49.

VOLLEYBALL

Mexico 3, Jordan-Elbridge 0: The Eagles' lost all three matches by a combined eight points.

Sydney Parsons led or co-led the team in both aces (nine) and kills (three), while also contributing 11 digs. Sarah Lane picked up nine assists to go with 11 digs. Kendra Anderson posted a team-best 13 digs.

FROM TUESDAY

CROSS COUNTRY

Moravia and Southern Cayuga were among five teams that competed at Whitney Point.

The Chiefs finished second in team scoring. Tyler Figueroa was the sixth-place finisher (21:43) while teammate David Hayden came in eighth (22:30).