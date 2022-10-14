Local Roundup: Moravia field hockey shuts out Weedsport

Moravia field hockey picked up a 4-0 victory over Weedsport on Friday in a meeting of Cayuga County opponents.

Brooke Proper, Allison Kehoe, Jordan Smith and Grace Ike all scored for the Blue Devils. Jenna Grey was credited with two assists and Kaylee Miner made three saves.

Arie Giacolone made 15 saves for the Warriors.

VOLLEYBALL

Cato-Meridian 3, Jordan-Elbridge 0: Playing for the second time in three days, the Blue Devils responded after falling to the Eagles in four sets earlier this week.

Cato-Meridian won with scores of 25-20, 25-8 and 26-24.

Miranda Dennis picked up 12 kills, 15 digs, six aces and 10 service points. Cara Wilson chipped in with eight kills. Veronica Cordway led with 17 digs and Mya Schneider contributed 16 assists.

SWIMMING

Lansing 47, Southern Cayuga 46: The Chiefs led by four points entering the final event of the meet, but the Bobcats claimed the first- and third-place finishes to earn enough points for the win.

Ellie Burroughs and Charli Bennett each won two individual events to lead the Chiefs.

Burroughs posted the best time in the 200 IM (2:37.73) and the 100 backstroke (1:07.25). Bennett finished first in the 50 freestyle (27.16) and the 100 free (1:01.09). Lilianna Van De Water added a victory in the 100 breaststroke (1:26.43).

Southern Cayuga also won two of three relays. Ellie Burroughs, Van De Water, Cate Burroughs and Bennett won the 200 medley (2:15.72). Deidre Hastings, Van De Water, Isabel Rossbach and Bennett were the top team in the 200 free relay (1:59.84).