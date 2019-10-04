Lizzie Dusseau scored the game-winning goal as the Moravia field hockey team beat Spencer-Van Etten 1-0 on Friday.
Bailey Williamson had the assist and goalie Brook Purdy recorded the shutout with two saves.
GIRLS TENNIS
Skaneateles 4, South Jefferson 1: The Lakers won to raise their record to 11-2 overall.
At second singles, Isabella Kroon won 6-1, 6-3 and at third singles, Lily Miller swept 6-0, 6-0.
Emma Miller and Ella Danforth won at first doubles 6-0, 6-1 and Sofia Capozza and Sophia Soderberg won at second doubles 6-4, 6-3.
Jordan-Elbridge 3, Holland Patent 2: The Eagles evened their overall record at 7-7.
Anisa Bort won at first singles 6-1, 6-4 and Meghan Whalen triumphed at second singles 7-5, 6-2. At second doubles, Gabrielle Skotniski and Katelyn Precourt won 6-4, 6-2.
GIRLS SWIMMING
CBA-Syracuse 97, Auburn 65: The Maroons' lone first-place finish came in the 400 freestyle relay as Izabella Dilallo, Meghan Giannotta, Sofia Granato and Abby Smith won with a time of 4:13.88.
Maura Moochler had a pair of second-place finishes in the 200 individual medley and the 500 freestyle.
Auburn is now 2-5 on the season.
You have free articles remaining.
FROM THURSDAY
BOYS SOCCER
Skaneateles 4, Homer 0: Tylar Moss recorded a hat trick to lead the Lakers to victory.
Owen Cheney added a goal and an assist, while Andrew Neumann made three saves for the shutout.
Skaneateles (10-3) hosts Chittenango Tuesday.
Dryden 5, Southern Cayuga 2: Jacob Schmitt and Ardony Lopez each scored once for the Chiefs.
Zaki Javed added an assist, and Brandon Vanacore finished with four saves in net.
Southern Cayuga (6-5) welcomes Groton Tuesday.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Skaneateles 100, Syracuse City 75: Grace King, Lili Winkelman, Amelia Musso, and Elizabeth Springer opened the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay (2:03.85).
King also came in first in the 500 freestyle (5:49.55) and the 100 backstroke (1:10.3), Winkelman touched first the wall first in the 50 freestyle (28.88), and Musso was first in the 100 butterfly (1:09.2).
Lily Buchholz came in first in the 200 individual medley (2:28.38) and the 100 freestyle (59.6), while Caitlin Comer took first place in the 200 freestyle (2:16.3) and Carlee Pitman won the diving portion of the meet (191.7).