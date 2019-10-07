Three different players netted a goal for the Blue Devils, as the Moravia field hockey team topped Port Byron 3-1 at Moravia High School Monday.
Lizzie Dusseau registered a goal and an assist for the Blue Devils. Joy Weed and Bailey Williamson each added a goal, and Rachel Bancroft had an assist.
Brook Purdy made three saves in net for the win.
Alison Grudzien scored the lone goal for the Panthers.
Port Byron hosts Weedsport Tuesday, while Moravia welcomes Marathon Thursday.