Moravia field hockey need a pair of overtimes and a shootout to defeat Marathon, 1-0, Tuesday.
Following a scoreless regulation and two scoreless overtimes, the Blue Devils' Brook Purdy stopped the first shot of the shootout and recorded four saves for the shutout.
Laura Landis, Mia Dillon and Bailey Williamson each scored in the shootout.
Moravia hosts Newark Valley Thursday.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Southern Cayuga 50, Waverly 44: The Chiefs took first place in six events to win the meet.
Taylor Green, Brooke Green, Molly Rejman and Emma VanAmburgh won the 200 medley relay in 2:10.32), while the Greens, Rejman and Ellie Burroughs took first place in the 200 freestyle relay (1:55.40).
Brooke Green also came in first in the 50 freestyle (26.80) and the 500 freestyle (6:10.02), VanAmburgh won the 100 freestyle (1:00.76), and Burroughs posted a victory in the 200 freestyle (2:15.56).
GIRLS TENNIS
Auburn 7, East Syracuse-Minoa 0: The Maroons improved to 13-1 on the season with a convincing victory over the Spartans.
You have free articles remaining.
Makayla Huntley picked up a win at first singles (6-0, 6-1), Erin Calkins was victorious at second singles (6-1, 6-1) and Marissa Moore blanked her opponent at third singles (6-0, 6-0).
Kathryn Brown and Alexis Calkins won first doubles (6-4, 7-6), while Alexandra Vitale and Clare Diffin took second doubles (6-4, 6-4). Gabby McGinn and Taylor Chadderdon were victorious at third doubles (6-0, 6-1), and Sydney Whitford and Claire Brundage completed the sweep at fourth doubles (6-3, 6-0).
Skaneateles 7, Pulaski 0: The Lakers swept the Blue Devils.
Kenna Ellis won first singles (6-0, 6-0), Isabella Kroon took second singles (6-1, 6-0) and Lily Miller was victorious at third singles (6-0, 6-0).
Emma Miller and Ella Danforth won first doubles (6-0, 6-0), while Sofia Capozza and Sophia Soderberg took second doubles (6-2, 6-3). Olivia Walker and Meg Benedict blanked their opponents at third doubles (6-0, 6-0), and Kelsey Rutledge and Rachel Hackler completed the sweep at fourth doubles (6-0, 6-0).
Cazenovia 5, Jordan-Elbridge 2: The Eagles' Anisa Bort emerged with a victory at first singles (7-5, 7-5), while Katelyn Precourt and Gabrielle Skotniski picked up a tin at third doubles (6-2, 6-4).
FROM MONDAY
VOLLEYBALL
Moravia 3, Groton 0: Kate Baylor led the Blue Devils with eight kills, two assists and three aces. Maddy Kelly added seven kills, six aces and two digs. Sophia Amos pitched in with five kills and two digs, and Alexa Nye finished with 12 assists, two kills and a dig.