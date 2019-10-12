Kyle Witten's pass to Gavin Stayton with about a minute left was enough to push Moravia football past Groton, 27-26, Friday night at SUNY Cortland.
The Blue Devils trailed 20-14 entering the fourth quarter, but nabbed the lead only 30 seconds into the final frame on Stayton's 22-yard run, putting Moravia ahead by one.
Groton answered with 2:48 to go to take a 26-21 lead, but the Blue Devils recovered the lead when Witten connected with Stayton for a 43-yard score with only 1:10 remaining.
Witten finished 10-for-18 with 204 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Stayton totaled 138 yards and two touchdowns through the air, and added 40 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Witten also had 49 yards and a touchdown on 13 rushing attempts. Nick Johnsound added 54 rushing yards, while Hunter Purdy caught three passes for 63 yards.
Moravia is scheduled to host Tioga on Saturday, Oct. 19.
Cato-Meridian 55, Hannibal 6: Cato-Meridian improved to an unbeaten 6-0 on the season, thanks to a pair of rushing touchdowns from Connor Harrington.
Harrington opened the scoring in the first quarter on a 23-yard run, then scored again in the third quarter on a 37-yard run. Marcus Ramacus had a 42-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Konar Witkowski, while Isiah Swann (4 yards), Marcus Toro (60 yards) and Ozzy Freeman also posted rushing touchdowns.
GIRLS SOCCER
Bishop Grimes 3, Cato-Meridian 1 (overtime): The Cobras secured a goal in both overtime sessions in a win over the Blue Devils.
Seventh-grader Amber Clarke scored for Cato-Meridian, lifting her season total to 19, which is a single-season program record. Jocelyn Smith made 13 saves in goal.
Cato-Meridian (3-8-1) travels to Pulaski on Tuesday.
Dryden 4, Union Springs/Port Byron 0: The Wolves had their six-game unbeaten streak snapped by the state-ranked Lions. US/PB was held two four shots and two corner attempts. Hunter Pettit made seven saves in net.
US/PB (8-5-1) hosts Skaneateles on Monday.
BOYS SOCCER
Southern Cayuga 4, Moravia 0: The Chiefs scored two goals in each half to defeat the Blue Devils. Ardany Lopez and Colby Sellen both struck in the first half, while Kaley Driscoll and Masih Ghanzanfari both finished in the second. Zaki Javed was credited with two assists, while Inigo Sabatian picked up one. Sam Perez picked up the shutout, but was not credited with a save.
Southern Cayuga next hosts Marathon, while Moravia is home against Groton. Both games are scheduled for Tuesday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Southern Cayuga's girls team came in seventh out of 20 teams at the Bob Greene Newark Valley Invitational, led by Sophia Bennett, who finished the course in 34th place with a time of 22:41.5. Crossing the finish line after Bennett was Brianna Gentile in 48th (23:42.4), Betsy Gloss in 57th (24:26.6), Faith Shields in 65th (25:19.4), and Kylie Rejman in 78th (25:56.3).
Southern Cayuga's boys team came in 17th out of 23 schools. Sean Kennedy placed 81st (19:41.0), and was followed by teammates Kyle Stewart in 85th (19:47.6) and Aidan Brown in 99th (20:06.0).