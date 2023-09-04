Moravia football picked up right where it left off last season, scoring a blowout win over Section IX’s Rondout Valley on Saturday.

The Blue Devils scored 26 points in the first quarter, en route to a 45-0 shutout victory on Saturday at Livingston Manor. Moravia had 346 yards of total offense.

Quarterback Luke Landis finished 7-for-11 with 194 yards and four touchdowns, with touchdown throws to Kyler Proper (two receptions, 76 yards), Drew Nye (two receptions, 40 yards) and Aiden Kelly (one reception, 27 yards). Riley Jones added two catches for 51 yards.

Kelly was also the team’s leading rusher with 55 yards and a touchdown on six carries.

Moravia never punted.

Proper and Jones each recorded interceptions, with Proper bringing his back 87 yards for a touchdown. Jones posted a team-high nine tackles.

The Blue Devils face Thousand Islands next Saturday at 7 p.m.

Clyde-Savannah 82, Jordan-Elbridge 41: Eagles quarterback Nixon Karcz completed five passes for 143 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 149 yards and three touchdowns. Kuchaun Gorman added 129 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Jayden Castaldo caught three passes for 75 yards and a score.

Ellis Titus, Colin Bennett and Karcz all posted eight tackles.

GIRLS SOCCER

Southern Cayuga 1, Newfield 0: Norah McCarthy continued her hot start to the season, scoring the game’s only goal on an assist from Circe Perez.

Elmira Notre Dame 3, Union Springs/Port Byron 1: Down by two goals, Lilly Casler’s tally brought the Wolves within a score. However, the Crusaders tacked on a late goal on a corner kick to seal the win.

Abby Mach made nine saves for US/PB.

MEN’S SOCCER

Cayuga 8, SUNY Adirondack 0: The Spartans buried six goals in the first half in the team’s home opener.

Jack Thomas finished with a hat trick, Jack Botterill had two goals and an assist, while Alex Maciariello, Raffaele Mathews and Rafferty Campbell rounded out the scoring.

“Today was just a solid team performance all around,” CCC coach Chris Davison said in a press release. “I’m very happy with everyone’s attitude and we’re looking forward to the next challenge on Tuesday.”

CCC (2-0) hosts Lackawanna College for its next game.

FROM FRIDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

Weedsport 3, Cato-Meridian 0: The Warriors scored once in the first quarter, then twice more in the final 15 minutes to claim the consolation game of the Cayuga County Field Hockey Tournament.

Keegan McNabb posted the eventual game-deciding goal in the opening quarter, with Kayla Flask earning an assist. Flask then added some insurance with her tally early in the fourth, and Gabby Jeffers tacked on the final goal later that frame.

Jeffers and Mackenzie Strong were named to the all-tournament team for Weedsport, while Ashlee Donahue received the nod for Cato-Meridian.

Weedsport (1-1) is home against Homer on Wednesday. Cato-Meridian (0-2) plays at Cortland on Tuesday.

VOLLEYBALL

West Genesee 3, Auburn 0: The Maroons fell in straight sets. Grace Mack paced Auburn with four kills.