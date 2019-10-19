Moravia football scored on its first offensive possession of the game, but that would end up its only score in a 42-7 loss to undefeated Tioga, Saturday in Moravia.
On the opening drive, quarterback Kyle Witten threw a deep pass down the left sideline that was hauled in by Gavin Stayton. A few plays later, on a fourth-and-13, Witten rolled to his right and passed to Hunter Purdy for a leaping 14-yard touchdown, giving Moravia a 7-0 lead.
On the ensuing kickoff, Tioga's Emmett Wood returned the kick 80 yards for a touchdown. After Moravia punted on its next possession, Wood scored a 48-yard rushing touchdown on the Tigers' first offensive play of the game.
Wood finished with four total touchdowns.
Moravia turned the ball over four times, three via interception and once on a fumble. The Blue Devils did force one turnover, a fumble recovered by Ryan Robbins.
Tioga, now 7-0, was ranked No. 1 in the state in the latest Class D rankings from the New York State Sportswriters Association.
Next up for Moravia is a trip to Greene on Friday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Auburn 7, Solvay 0: Amelia Bartolotta recorded two goals, while Abby Marinelli and Brooke Reynolds both posted a goal with two assists. Sydney Marinelli had one goal and one assist, and Jessica Hai and Grace Oliver rounded out the scoring with one goal each. Bryn Whitman made four saves in goal.
The Maroons finish the regular season 9-6-1, and await their first sectional opponent.
Phoenix 11, Cato-Meridian 3: Amber Clarke scored twice for the Blue Devils, while senior Jaelin Hill scored her first goal of the season on an assist from Chelsea Dennison. Jocelyn Smith made 21 saves in goal.
Cato-Meridian finishes its season 3-12-1.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
You have free articles remaining.
Weedsport Invitational: Auburn totaled 147 points for sixth place, while Weedsport was right behind with 205 points for seventh place among 13 competing schools.
Representing the Maroons, Jimmy Vasile was fourth overall (17:27.5), followed by Jack Moochler in 16th (18:37.7) and Connor Gasper in 41st (20:37.5).
For Weedsport, Landon Kepple placed 20th (19:14.5), Forrest Nguyen was 33rd (20:13.7) and Ashton Benedict came in 34th (20:14.0).
Marathon Invitational: Jordan-Elbridge came in second place out of 23 schools with 105 points, while Southern Cayuga finished eighth with 269 points.
Jordan-Elbridge's Sean Dristle took fourth overall (18:02), and was followed by teammates Kenny Williams in 16th (18:40) and Derek Quigley in 22nd (19:02).
For Southern Cayuga, Aidan Brown crossed the finish line in 19:22 for 27th, while Sean Kennedy came in 46th (19:46) and Jackson Otis placed 68th (20:18).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Weedsport Invitational: Auburn came in third overall with 105 points, while Weedsport was sixth with 143 points.
For Auburn, Bethany Lorenzo wrapped up the race in 22:11.6 for fourth place, Meada Helmick came in 17th place (23:54.5) and Abbie Izzo finished in 19th place (24:11.7).
Sarah Carroll came in sixth (22:22.6) for Weedsport. Also for the Warriors, Elena Amodei finished 25th (24:25.8) and Meagan Fatcheric ranked 27th (25:00.5).
Marathon Invitational: Jordan-Elbridge had three runners place within the top 10, led by Vassianna Klock, who completed the course in 21:00.3 for third place. Coral Uhle came in eighth (21:59.6) and Hannah Fichter was 10th (22:14.9).
Southern Cayuga's Sophia Bennett finished seventh (21:53.7), Betsy Gloss placed 32nd (24:18.1) and Brianna Gentile came in 34th (24:30.2).