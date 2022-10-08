Local Roundup: Moravia football rolls over TAE

Moravia football stormed out to a 24-point lead, en route to a 63-0 win against Thomas A. Edison on Saturday.

Thomas Palmer threw for five touchdowns and 202 yards on 13 attempts, while Luke Landis added two touchdowns and 51 yards on six tries.

Joe Baylor caught four passes for 121 yards and three touchdowns. Drew Nye (two receptions, 16 yards, two touchdowns), Kyler Proper (one reception, 69 yards) and Hunter Boynton (one reception, 36 yard) also had receiving scores.

Proper was the leading rusher with 84 yards and two touchdowns on eight attempts. Boynton added 46 yards.

Moravia hosts Newfield next Saturday.

FIELD HOCKEY

Port Byron 7, New York Mills 2: Abby McKay paced the Panthers' attack with three goals and one assist. Kylee Cordway totaled two goals, while Sadie White (assist) and Jordan Cook both contributed one goal.

Mackenzie McDowell added an assist and Colleen Jump made nine saves.

CROSS COUNTRY

Manhattan Invitational: Auburn's Kyleen Brady came in 13th place (15:18) while Ali Pineau was 34th (15:47) in the girls race. For the boys, Chris Howard came in 38th (13:19) and Owen Gasper placed 77th (13:43).