Local Roundup: Moravia football routs Morrisville-Eaton with two kick return scores

Moravia football returned a pair of kick returns for touchdowns to roar to a 56-40 victory over Morrisville-Eaton on Monday.

Nick Johnson brought back a kick 86 yards for one score, while Travis Johnson returned a kick 84 yards for a touchdown.

The Blue Devils also ran a fake punt play, which resulted in a 72-yard touchdown run by Ryan Robbins.

Quarterback Kyle Witten went 4-for-11 with 136 yards and three touchdowns. Robbins finished with two receptions for 69 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to his two rushes for 111 yards (including his score on the fake). Witten also rushed for 92 yards and a touchdown on six carries. Tacoma Lee had the other receiving touchdown, hauling in a 46-yarder. AJ Lawton added five rushes for 69 yards.

The win serves as Moravia's first as an 8-man program. The Blue Devils have a quick turnaround, with a match-up against Lansing set for Saturday at home.

GIRLS SOCCER

Moravia 2, Union Springs 0: Alexis Anderson had both goals for the Blue Devils, with Emma Kraan and Maddy Raymond picking up assists on the scores.

Abigail Myers earned her first shutout, with Hannah Dewitt and Megan Lamphier keying the defense.

Moravia hosts Southern Cayuga on Wednesday, while Union Springs travels to Marathon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0