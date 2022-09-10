Local Roundup: Moravia football steamrolls Unatego, starts season 2-0

Moravia football continued a dominant start to the fall 2022 season on Saturday against Unatego.

The Blue Devils disposed of their opponent 51-6, with 31 of those points coming in the first quarter. Moravia totaled 400 yards of offense.

Starting quarterback Luke Landis went 4-for-6 with 136 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran five times for 34 yards and a score. Thomas Palmer completed four passes for 72 yards and one touchdown in relief.

Kyler Proper was the team's leading rusher with 55 yards and two scores on six rushes. Aiden Kelly had 54 yards on the ground and Hunter Boynton added 42 yards with a touchdown.

Proper was also the team's top receiver thanks to a 62-yard touchdown reception. Aiden Kelly (one catch, 42 yards), Joe Baylor (one catch, 41 yards), Drew Nye (three catches, 31 yards, one touchdown) and Riley Jones (one catch, 31 yards, one touchdown) all contributed.

Moravia (2-0) can continue its winning ways on Friday at Trumansburg.

GIRLS SOCCER

Union Springs/Port Byron 3, Newfield 1: The Wolves captured their third straight Cufari tournament championship, thanks to three different goal scorers.

Gabby Scholz, Nikki Namisniak and Ella Johnson all found the back of the net.

Johnson was named the tournament's most valuable player. Namisniak, Auburn's Lilly Neala and Moravia's Bethany Baran were also named to the all-tournament team.

BOYS SOCCER

Newfield 6, Moravia 0: In the championship of the Jim Cufari Kickoff, the Blue Devils were defeated by the Trojans.

Abram Wasileski made 27 saves in goal for the Blue Devils. Jacob Anderson, who scored four times in the first-round game against Union Springs/Port Byron, was named to the all-tournament team.

Jordan-Elbridge 4, Union Springs/Port Byron 0: In the consolation game, the Eagles' Mason Carvey recorded a hat trick and chipped in one assist. Collin Tiel had J-E's other goal, while Wyatt Mullen made five saves.

Nick Anthony stopped seven shots for US/PB. J-E's Mullen and the Wolves' Dustin Walawender were placed on the all-tournament team.

J-E improves to 2-3, while US/PB falls to 1-4. The Wolves travel to Whitney Point on Monday.

FIELD HOCKEY

Port Byron 6, Morrisville-Eaton 1: Sadie White and Abby McKay each finished with a pair of goals, while Amelia Powers and Lexi Elliott recorded one goal apiece. Mackenzie McDowell picked up two assists, while McKay, Powers and Jordan Cook all nabbed one.

Katelyn Ware made seven saves in goal.

Weedsport 2, New York Mills 0: Gabby Jeffers had the opening goal of the game, while Deanna Jackson had the second with an assist awarded to Mallory Brown.

Arie Giacolone made one save.

CROSS COUNTRY

VVS Invitational: Auburn's boys team placed third out of 13 teams in their respective race, while the girls placed No. 5 out of 11.

For the boys, Chris Howard landed in fifth overall (17:33), Keegan Brady was seventh (17:47) and Owen Gasper came in 10th (18:14).

Kyleen Brady was the runner-up in the girls race (19:40), while Ali Pineau ranked fifth (20:25) and Nora Burroughs was 15th (21:47).

Auburn next races at Fulton.

GIRLS TENNIS

Baldwinsville 7, Auburn 0: Auburn's first doubles pairing of Clare Diffin and Alexandra Vitale, as well as the fourth pair of Olivia Schwab and Sadie Morin, both fought to third sets but couldn't capture wins.

FROM FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

Frankfort-Schuyler 30, Weedsport 26: The Warriors took a four-point lead in the fourth quarter on a 15-yard pass from Andrew Seward to Troy Brown, but Frankort-Schuyler answered with a final touchdown to win it.

Seward was involved in three total touchdowns and finished with 157 yards on the ground. He also ran for two, from 2 yards and 5 yards. Joseph Lott also recorded a 5-yard score.

Brown was the only player on Weedsport to record a reception. He finished with eight catches for 53 yards.

Brown also had 14 total tackles (six solo), including one for a loss. Lott had six tackles (one for a loss) and one sack.

Weedsport looks to capture its first win next Saturday at Cooperstown.