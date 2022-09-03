Local Roundup: Moravia football wins second Cayuga Bowl against Weedsport

For the second straight year, Moravia football has won the Cayuga Bowl over Weedsport.

The two 8-man programs jostled on Saturday in Moravia, with the Blue Devils winning 47-8 over the Warriors.

Moravia utilized a dominant running attack to secure the victory. The Blue Devils rushed for 351 yards on 29 attempts. Kyler Proper was the leading rusher with 162 yards on seven attempts with a touchdown. Aiden Kelly had two scores and 109 yards. Riley Jones also reached the end zone.

Quarterback Luke Landis finished 8-for-10 through the air with 109 yards and three touchdown. His touchdown tosses went to Joe Baylor (five receptions, 60 yards), Proper and Jones (one reception, 48 yards).

Moravia did not punt.

Weedsport's Troy Brown posted 33 yards on the ground with the team's lone touchdown. Robert Chirco had 42 yards on 10 attempts.

Moravia next plays on Saturday at home against Unatego. Weedsport will host Frankfort-Schuyler on Friday.

FROM FRIDAY

BOYS SOCCER

Union Springs/Port Byron 1, Elmira Notre Dame 0: Tyler Lutkins scored the game's only goal with 28:27 remaining in the second half as he re-directed a corner kick by George Fearon.

Goalie Nick Anthony stopped two shots and earned his first varsity shutout.

Union Springs (1-1) hosts Lansing on Tuesday.