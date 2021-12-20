Local Roundup: Moravia girls basketball doubles up Tioga

Moravia girls basketball doubled up Tioga on Monday, winning 62-30.

Chloe Hanson posted 11 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Blue Devils.

Allison Kehoe scored 10 points. Kate Baylor added nine points, three assists and two blocks.

The Blue Devils are off until Jan. 5, when they travel to Union Springs.

VOLLEYBALL

Onondaga 3, Weedsport 0: The Warriors fell by sets of 25-11, 25-20 ad 25-23. Bella Guerrette (eight assists, three digs) and Trinity Davis (one assist, five kills, eight digs, one block) both finished with four aces. Nevi Davis added five digs on defense.

FROM SATURDAY

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

607 Invitational: Moravia had a handful of place finishers at SUNY Cortland.

Bebe Balk came in third in the girls shot put (23-03). Dustin McCall finished fourth in the boys 600m run (1:47.54). Taqua Bailey came in fifth in the girls 55m dash (8.40). Jacob Anderson ranked sixth in the boys 55m dash (7.40).

