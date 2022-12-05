Local Roundup: Moravia girls basketball shuts down Groton

A dominant defensive performance helped Moravia girls basketball nab its second win of the season, 45-23 over Groton on Monday night.

The Blue Devils stormed out to a 20-12 lead in the first quarter. While Moravia managed only three points in the second, it held the Indians to five points.

In the second half, the Blue Devils clamped down and limited Groton to six points while the offense managed to pull away.

Chloe Hanson led the team in scoring with 15 points, while Allison Kehoe and Olivia Genson both chipped in with eight apiece.

Ten of Hanson's points came in the first quarter. She added nine rebounds, while Kehoe added four assists and four blocks.

Moravia (2-1) host Marathon on Friday.

FROM THE WEEKEND

WRESTLING

Rebel Duals: Jordan-Elbridge/Port Byron and Moravia both participated in APW's tournament on Saturday.

APW, Canton, Mexico and Oswego also took part.

Winners for the Eagles included Liam Mantell (110 — fall), Lucas Witter (118 — 13-12 decision), Dylan Nolan (126 — fall), Micah Muhlnickel (132 — fall), Bryce Mahoney (138 — fall), Jack Lamson (152 — fall) and Angelo Turo (189 — fall).

For Moravia, Seth Parker (215 — technical fall), Gavin Wells (285 — fall) and Logan Wells (172 — fall) all won matches against J-E/Port Byron.