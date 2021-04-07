Local Roundup: Moravia girls soccer beats Southern Cayuga on late goal

Maddy Raymond's goal with only six minutes to go in regulation lifted Moravia girls soccer past Southern Cayuga 4-3 on Wednesday.
The Blue Devils' win comes despite a hat trick from the Chiefs' Circe Perez.
Bethany Baran, Lynnae Russell and Alexis Anderson also scored goals for Moravia. Anderson and Raymond were credited with assists.
Moravia returns to action Friday at home against Lansing. Southern Cayuga is home on Friday against Marathon.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Brendan Williams and Zac Legarretta combined to pitch a one-hitter as part of a doubleheader for Cayuga Community College against Erie on Wednesday.
After dropping the early game, the Spartans were led by their pitching in Game 2 in a 10-0 win. Williams went two innings and totaled three strikeouts while walking a pair. Legarretta tossed three frames with two strikeouts and the lone hit, a single, against.
The game was called after the fifth inning because of the 10-run differential.
Hazel Martinez led the offense, going 3-for-3 with a double and two runs. Nate Coffey went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs. Aiden Driscoll-Sandusky finished with two runs and three RBIs.
The first game, Cayuga fell 14-3. James Daly, Greg Osterhout and Sam Jenkins each nabbed a pair of hits.
CCC (7-9 overall; 6-2 in conference) hosts Herkimer on Saturday.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Cayuga Community College was denied in both games of a doubleheader against Corning on Wednesday. The Spartans fell 9-1 in Game 1 and 20-0 in Game 2.
Olivia Maassen had one hit with a run while Kyra Cottrill had the RBI in the first game. In the second game, Gabriella Bard had one hit and one steal, and Abigail Marinelli dropped in two singles.
CCC (1-6) travels to Herkimer on Saturday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
The OHSL's Northwest Division All-League teams have been announced, with several Cayuga County-area players being recognized.
Weedsport's Josh O'Connor was named the division's Player of the Year and received first-team honors. Teammate Mitch Feocco joins him on the first team while Tommy Sickler made second team.
Warriors head coach Jon Sgarlata was recognized as Coach of the Year.
Jordan-Elbridge's Tyler Waldron also made first team and Mitchell Holt was placed on second team.
Cato-Meridian's Konar Witkowski received second-team honors.
FROM TUESDAY
VOLLEYBALL
Union Springs 3, Groton 0 (25-8, 25-13, 25-8): Marrin Owens paced the Wolves, slamming 11 aces with four assists and three kills. Aurora Lucas collected six aces with four assists. Ruth Jackson posted four aces with three assists and three kills.