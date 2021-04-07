Local Roundup: Moravia girls soccer beats Southern Cayuga on late goal

Maddy Raymond's goal with only six minutes to go in regulation lifted Moravia girls soccer past Southern Cayuga 4-3 on Wednesday.

The Blue Devils' win comes despite a hat trick from the Chiefs' Circe Perez.

Bethany Baran, Lynnae Russell and Alexis Anderson also scored goals for Moravia. Anderson and Raymond were credited with assists.

Moravia returns to action Friday at home against Lansing. Southern Cayuga is home on Friday against Marathon.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Brendan Williams and Zac Legarretta combined to pitch a one-hitter as part of a doubleheader for Cayuga Community College against Erie on Wednesday.

After dropping the early game, the Spartans were led by their pitching in Game 2 in a 10-0 win. Williams went two innings and totaled three strikeouts while walking a pair. Legarretta tossed three frames with two strikeouts and the lone hit, a single, against.

The game was called after the fifth inning because of the 10-run differential.

Hazel Martinez led the offense, going 3-for-3 with a double and two runs. Nate Coffey went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs. Aiden Driscoll-Sandusky finished with two runs and three RBIs.