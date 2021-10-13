Local Roundup: Moravia girls soccer beats Tioga; Skaneateles triumphs in swimming

Lynnae Russell led the Moravia girl soccer team with three goals and an assist as the Blue Devils beat Tioga 5-2 on Tuesday afternoon.

Madalaina Raymond and Kayleigh Utter each scored a goal and Emma Kraan contributed three assists. Moravia goalie Corinne Leonard made seven saves.

East Syracuse Minoa 9, Auburn 0: Bryn Whitman came up with 16 saves in goal for the Maroons.

VOLLEYBALL

Cortland 3, Auburn 1: The Maroons won the first set 25-23 but then fell 25-23, 25-14 and 25-23.

Avianna Ming had eight digs, four kills and three aces. Kirsten Casterline had nine assists, a kill and a dig. Gabrielle Lupo added six digs, four kills and four assists. Marissa Albert had five kills, five digs and two aces. Cecilia Morgan had five aces and four digs.

Cazenovia 3, Jordan-Elbridge 1: The Eagles lost the first two sets, 25-15 and 25-17, came back to win the third, 25-14, but fell in the fourth 25-23.

Gabriella Smart had 11 kills, six digs, fives aces and two blocks. Taylor Eaton had 15 digs and four kills. Madyn LaFleur had eight digs and five aces. Sarah Lane contributed 13 assists, five aces and three digs. Sydney Parsons had eight digs, three aces and a kill. Val Reith had seven digs.

LaFayette 3, Cato-Meridian 1: The Blue Devils dropped the first two sets, 25-13, 25-14, won the third, 25-18 but lost the fourth, 25-20.

Alyssa Cole paced Cato-Meridian with 10 kills, nine points, six digs, two blocks and two aces. Emma Jordan added nine assists, four points, two digs and an ace. Jocelyn Kolb had 10 digs, four points, two assists, a kill and an ace. Mackenzie LaForce had 10 digs and a point and Madison LaTray had 15 digs and a point.

Cato-Meridian is 7-6 on the season.

GIRLS SWIMMING

In a meet hosted by Skaneateles featuring Auburn and Jamesville Dewitt, the home team came away with a victory.

The Lakers defeated JD, 101-80. Hana Spaulding captured first-place in both the 50- and 500-freestyle.

JD also competed against Auburn, winning 70-57. The Maroons' Maggie Hill had the top in the 50-freestyle in that matchup.

FIELD HOCKEY

Cazenovia 1, Weedsport 0: Warriors goalie Riah Davis made 10 saves as the Lakers scored the game's only goal in the first quarter.

